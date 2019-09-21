Joe Biden Scolds Reporter Inquiring About His Son’s Alleged Ukraine Ties: ‘Ask The Right Questions!’

Biden also said that he will 'beat' Trump 'like a drum.'

During a campaign stop in Iowa, Democratic presidential primary candidate Joe Biden was asked about his son Hunter’s alleged ties to Ukrainian oligarchs, The Daily Beast reports.

“How many times have you spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?” a reporter asked Biden.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” the former vice president said, turning his attention to President Donald Trump.

Biden contested that the media should focus on Trump, instead of reporting about his family. The Democrat said that the commander-in-chief “deserves to be investigated,” suggesting that his phone calls with the president of Ukraine are a violation of presidential norms.

“I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him why is he on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader. You should be looking at Trump.”

Biden seemed to grow increasingly irritated with each question, arguing that “everybody’s looked at” the allegations involving his son, concluding that “there is nothing there!”

“Ask the right questions!” he scolded the reporter.

The Democratic front-runner added that Trump is talking about his son Hunter because “he knows I will beat him like a drum.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hunter Biden’s alleged ties with Ukrainian oligarchs are now being brought up by Trump and his Republican allies.

The president is, according to an anonymous whistleblower, using the power of his office to pressure Ukraine’s newly-elected president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden’s son’s business dealings in the country.

Confirming the speculation, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani revealed recently to the media that Zelensky had been asked to open an investigation.

Some Democrats have suggested that the president should be impeached over his contacts with officials in Kiev, arguing that his actions are essentially an open invitation for Ukraine to meddle in the 2020 election.

House Democrats — led by Nancy Pelosi — have not done anything concrete to counter the commander-in-chief, irking some members of the caucus. Pro-impeachment Democrats have blasted Pelosi for not taking legal action against Trump.

The Speaker of the House has thus far resisted the pressure, refusing to move forward with impeachment.

Meanwhile, Trump has gone on the offensive.

This is the real and only story! pic.twitter.com/4z8eOcm6PA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

In a Twitter message posted on Saturday, the president pushed back against Democratic criticism. He accused the Democratic Party and the “fake news media” of working together to protect Biden in what he claims is yet another “witch hunt” meant to derail his presidency.

“Will fail again!” he predicted.