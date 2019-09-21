‘RHONJ’ Joe Giudice Is Denied Bail While Awaiting His Deportation Appeal

Teresa and Joe Giudice have received some more bad news, as there will be no bond for the father-of-four while he awaits his appeal on his deportation ruling.

Radar Online is reporting that Joe Giudice hoped to get bail so that he could live back in New Jersey with his wife, Teresa and their daughters, but the judge has ruled against the native of Italy. As fans know, Teresa is one of the stars of the Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Sources claim that it’s only a matter of time before Joe is deported, and until then, he will remain in ICE custody. An immigration official told Radar that on September 20, the judge “rendered a decision of no bond pertaining to Giuseppe Giudice’s case.”

Joe Giudice is able to appeal this decision, but it’s unlikely that he will, as the RHONJ husband stated that if his request was denied, he’d ask to get deported immediately. A source close to the Giudice family stated that Joe would rather be in Italy than in ICE custody.

“It’s been horrible, and he doesn’t want to rot away [in detainment] any longer. The moment he is denied, he said he will pull his appeal and get ready to go to Italy.”

Onlookers at Joe Giudice’s court hearings have surmised that he must have lost about 80 pounds. At the most recent hearing, Joe’s family attended, but Teresa did not, said an insider.

“They blame Teresa for everything. Joe’s family was disgusted that Teresa just showed up for the first time at court this week. They really blame her for the trouble he is in.”

Joe Giudice has just completed his three-year sentence in federal prison on fraud charges before being transferred to ICE custody in March.

According to The Inquisitr, Giudice is still awaiting the decision of a federal judge, who will decide ultimately if Joe will be sent back to Italy, where he hasn’t lived since he was a toddler. The Giudice family attorney, James Leonard Jr. confirmed that Joe is being held at a west Pennsylvania ICE facility which “houses immigration detainees.”

Leonard shared that Joe Giudice’s family is hoping that he will be able to return home to New Jersey at some point. But Teresa Giudice has stated publicly that if Joe is deported, she will most likely seek a divorce.