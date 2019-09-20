Bryce Canyon Tour Bus Crash Leaves 4 Dead & Multiple Injured

A tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon has left four people dead and at least 30 people injured, according to KUTV. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

The bus struck a guard rail and rolled over the barrier.

“Troopers are en route to a tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon on SR-12. Multiple Air ambulances and rescue crews have been dispatched. We will update as more information comes in. Please avoid the area and let first responders work,” Utah Highway Patrol tweeted shortly after the crash was reported.

Bryce Canyon National Park is located in southern Utah. The popular tourist destination is known for its spire-shaped rock formations.

The Salt Lake Tribune is reporting that the crash happened just over three miles west of the park. State Road 12 is a mountainous road which stretches from Torrey to the edge of the park.

Garfield County Sheriff Danny Perkins suggests that the bus was full when it crashed, and it careened off the road.

KSL is adding that at least four people are dead following the crash as emergency services race to the site near the national park. While the cause of the crash is still unknown, at this time there is no report of other vehicles involved.

This is the second major bus crash this week as the tour bus for gospel and country singer, Josh Turner was in an accident on Wednesday night. While the singer was not on the bus involved in the crash, his road crew was, and a handful of people were injured, and one person died after their concert in Paso Robles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crew’s bus veered off the highway near Shandon and went over a steep embankment. Two people were reportedly thrown from the bus, and it was one of these people who perished in the accident. The driver was removed from the bus and airlifted to a hospital in Fresno.

A truck driver who witnessed the crash suggests that the tour bus was traveling between 60 and 65 mph at the time of the accident when the speed limit is 55 mph.

The National Park Service on their website describes Bryce Canyon as the largest concentration of hoodoos (irregular columns of rock) found anywhere on earth, with “red rocks, pink cliffs and endless vistas,” calling March through October to be the best time of year for a visit.

Bryce Canyon is not a single canyon, but rather a series of bowls or amphitheaters carved out of rock and filled with hoodoos, the most famous being the Bryce Amphitheater.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.