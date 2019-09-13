Andrew Yang Gets Unofficial Anime Opening Credits That Pits Him Against Donald Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang made headlines at yesterday’s Democratic presidential debate when he announced that he would be giving 10 families $1,000 per month for one year — a pilot that mirrors his campaign’s signature proposal of a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 per month for every American. Per The Inquisitr, the campaign has both inspired other entrepreneurs to support him if he is legally not allowed — his campaign says they are — and criticized as a gimmick.

Just a day after the debate, one Yang supporter released an unofficial anime opening that channels the massively popular show Naruto and is complete with appearances from Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, and, of course, Donald Trump, who appeared to be portrayed as the biggest threat after Bezos. According to YouTube user Make America Think Harder — a reference to Yang’s MATH slogan — the video took three weeks to create.

Per Next Shark, Yang received another anime-style opening back in August that used real-life footage paired with Japanese pop-rock singer-songwriter Yui’s song “Again,” which is the opening track for the first season of the 2009 anime series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Yang’s campaign has been driven by a series of podcast appearances and his strong fanbase, the Yang Gang, that uses memes and hashtags to drive both humor and activism for the campaign. Per The Inquisitr, his supporters previously drove the “AndrewYangFacts” hashtag to spread Chuck Norris-style jokes about the presidential candidate. More recently, they pushed “YangBeatsTrump” in response to the 44-year-old beating Trump in a recent head-to-head survey, and “LetYangSpeak” in response to his lack of speaking time at yesterday’s debate.

In today's edition of the #YangGang is the most incredibly creative group of supporters of any candidate ever, here is @AndrewYang's unofficial anime opening credits featuring anime @joerogan and @elonmusk among others.https://t.co/vbWZdmPTcD#ISupportYang #Yang2020 pic.twitter.com/acKhWc0DS0 — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) September 13, 2019

Previous Yang skeptic Kevin Roose, who wrote a New York Times article about Yang’s campaign back in February, recently spoke about why he initially believed Yang’s campaign — which is now rising in success — was nothing more than a passing novelty.

Loading...

“Since then, he’s been able to turn it into a discussion about what it means to be a human — about what we would do if we weren’t so worried about making ends meet,” Kevin said in an interview with The New York Times.”

“And I think that’s the part that I didn’t see when I first met him was that this argument — this sort of wonky economics argument about automation and UBI and GDP and all these other three-letter acronyms — that he could make it appeal to people on an emotional level by saying this is not just about giving you free money.”

Roose added that Yang’s campaign isn’t just about money but what it allows you to do, which is the part he believes he “missed” about the rising candidate’s campaign.