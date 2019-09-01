The 85-Year-Old Mother Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Agrees To Do A Mental Health Evaluation

Fotis Dulos, one of the primary suspects in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, has asked Jennifer's 85-year-old mother to do a mental health evaluation.

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five from Connecticut has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping off her kids at school. On the night that she was reported as a missing person, significant amounts of her blood were found on her garage floor. The evidence suggested that she was the victim of a surprise attack and that if she did survive, it was not without major injuries. One of the primary suspects in the case is Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. Fotis has been working to prove his innocence, and has been going after Jennifer’s family members in the process, according to The Advocate.

On the night that Jennifer disappeared, Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were reportedly captured on video surveillance dropping off various bags in dumpsters around town. Those bags were later discovered to contain some of Jennifer’s bloodied clothes, making the couple look pretty guilty. Both Fotis and his girlfriend were arrested for tampering with evidence and interfering with the prosecution. They have both pleaded not guilty and are currently out on bail. In the meantime, Fotis and Jennifer’s five kids have been living with Jennifer’s mother, 85-year-old Gloria Farber, in her New York City apartment on Fifth Avenue. Farber has custody of the children at this time and Fotis has not been allowed access to them.

In an effort to regain access to his children, Fotis has been making some serious allegations about Farber’s mental health in recent statements. He claims that Farber has struggled with her mental health in the past and should be re-evaluated as the sole guardian of the children.

Surveillance footage shows a man police believe is Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos placing items in front of a Spanish restaurant on Hartford’s north end. https://t.co/ct6ySFMYh7 — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) August 28, 2019

Loading...

In a recent statement, Farber said she would agree to do a mental health evaluation but didn’t appreciate the way a private health issue was discussed publicly by Fotis. She also stated that the issue she underwent in the past in regards to her mental state was resolved a long time ago.