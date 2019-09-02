Top 5 Electronics Deals On Amazon For Labor Day

It’s Labor Day, and on top of relaxing in the sun and preparing for the upcoming school season, bargains can also be found on electronics. Amazon has a few killer deals this Labor Day that you don’t want to miss.

1. Linksys AC3200 Dual-Band WiFi Gaming Router

Gamers won’t want to miss out on the Linksys AC3200 Dual-Band WiFi Gaming Router. At a whopping $160 off the usual $300 price, this router is a screaming deal. The router claims that it is the first out there designed to prioritize and improve gaming. It has 146 five-star reviews and includes free Amazon tech support.

According to the manufacturer, the AC3200 was “engineered purely for gaming, the Linksys WRT32X Gaming Router with Killer Prioritization Engine provides a dominating home network. This high performance gaming router synchronizes with Killer enabled PCs from brands such as Alienware, Gigabyte, MSI and Razer to reduce peak ping times by 77 percent and deliver smooth, lag free gaming.”

2. Samsung Frame 65-Inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

If you’ve gazed in envy at the ultrathin Samsung Frame 65-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV but balked at the $2,500 price tag, Labor Day might just be your moment to strike. Amazon is selling the smart TV with Alexa compatibility for just $1,797.99. When you aren’t watching your favorite shows, the TV features a clever art mode that makes it look like a painting on your wall. You can even choose the frame and artwork that the TV shows.

3. Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for Apple Devices

Have an Apple iPhone or iPad? You might want to consider nabbing the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for Apple Devices this Labor Day. Originally $99, Amazon is selling these tiny earbuds for just $49. Don’t let that price fool you as they have an incredible sound, adjustable ear tips to keep them in place, and an inline microphone and remote.

Bose says that the “TriPort technology provides crisp highs and natural-sounding lows, while the sweat- and weather-resistant design helps ensure they survive the rigors of your daily life.”

4. Apple iPad Pro 64GB, 11-Inch with WiFi

Apple iPads and iPad Pros are at some of the lowest prices ever during Labor Day Amazon sales. If you’ve had your eye on one, now might be the time to buy. The Apple iPad Pro 64GB, 11-inch with WiFi is normally $799, but you can get one for $674 through Labor Day. The 12.9-inch model with cellular is only $899, down from the usual $1,149.

5. 2019 Lenovo IdeaPad with 15.6-Inch Screen and 4GB RAM

Need a laptop for back-to-school? Check out the 2019 Lenovo IdeaPad with 15.6-inch screen and 4GB RAM. It has a dual-core accelerated AMD processor, runs on Windows 10, and is just $238.94 during Amazon’s Labor Day deals.

Also note that if you donate a backpack of school supplies for Labor Day using Alexa, you can get a thank you message from Shaq.