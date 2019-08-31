Judge Says ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Wasn’t Being Honest About Her Shocking Call To 911

Last year, Jenelle Evans made a shocking call to 911 claiming that her husband David Eason had gotten violent with her in a drunken brawl. But while appearing in court to fight for custody of David’s son Kaden, Jenelle tried to claim that the 911 call wasn’t accurate – she says she had stepped in a hole in the ground while drinking and she and David fell to the ground. The judge wasn’t buying it.

According to court documents reviewed by Radar Online, Jenelle called 911 in October 2018. During the call, she said that David had assaulted her, pinning her down to the ground in their yard.

“I think I heard my f**king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms… He’s been drinking. I think he got violent because he was drinking,” Jenelle said on the call. “I’m recovering from a surgery. I can’t breathe. I have four kids at the house with me right now and they’re all sleeping… I don’t know what to do right now.”

But later, during her testimony, Jenelle contradicted the call, saying that it was all a misunderstanding. The Teen Mom 2 star claims that she fell into a hole and David crashed to the ground with her.

“She stated that [she] was ‘blacked out’ due to her drinking, and that she cannot remember calling 911 or what she said to any emergency services personnel,” the court papers read.

But the judge says that the 911 call is the accurate depiction of what went down that October night, not the new story that Jenelle shared in court. The judge said that the statements Jenelle made to emergency services “were the accurate and credible account of what happened that night.”

In part, the judge made the determination after seeing Jenelle’s appearance on Teen Mom 2, where she spoke about the 911 call. In court, Jenelle claimed that she hadn’t heard the tape of the call until recently.

While Jenelle’s statement may or may not have had an impact on the outcome of the case, the judge ultimately awarded 5-year-old Kaden’s mom Olivia Needham sole custody of her son. David and Olivia have been battling for custody of the child for 5 years now, with Olivia filing for full custody after determining that the home environment at David and Jenelle’s residence was too violent.

As The Inquisitr reported, Olivia said that she believed David was “extremely volatile” and pointed to his admission that he had killed the family dog after it nipped David and Jenelle’s daughter as evidence.