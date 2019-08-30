‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Jenelle Evans And David Eason Asked Fans For Cash To Help Fight For Custody Of Son Kaden

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are hoping to get some cash from their fans in order to help the embattled father get custody of his son, Kaden. On Thursday, as The Inquisitr reported, Eason’s ex Olivia Leedham asked friends and family on her Facebook page to help her raise funds for the legal costs associated with her ongoing battle to get full custody of her son. In return, former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle and David started a fundraiser of their own.

On Thursday, Olivia shared a GoFundMe fundraiser saying that she had spent $50,000 in the years-long battle to get full custody of Kaden, 5. Now, she is hoping to get more money so that she can continue the fight, saying that she is worried for the health and safety of the son she shares with David. She said that she is worried about her son being around someone who is so “volatile” and cited recent 911 calls to the home.

She also pointed out that David had allegedly killed the family dog Nugget after it bit his and Jenelle’s daughter.

But Jenelle and David aren’t taking the move sitting down. They are fighting for custody of Kaden and they are asking fans to help. They created – and quickly closed – a fundraising effort on GoFundMe. Before ending, the effort had nabbed them $135 in their bid to get “JusticeForKaden.”

Ashley’s Reality Roundup captured the fundraiser before it closed. In it, David claimed to pay his child support, though he nearly went to jail in May for failing to pay. He also blamed his ex for his money troubles.

“I pay my child support which is an insane amount and very unfair,” said David on the fundraising page. “I recently started my local business and my ex has made up so many rumors that now it’s hard for myself to make any money or even have a job.”

David went on to say that he needs the money to prove that Olivia isn’t providing their son with a good home.

“I need this opportunity and help to go back to pay my lawyer for all the wrong-doings and share to the judge the truly horrible situation my son is in,” he explained.

While Olivia’s fundraiser has nabbed her more than her $5,000 goal since it was created, David’s fundraiser reached just $70 in the first five hours.

Loading...

Jenelle also posted on Instagram that her husband’s ex was “abusive” and urged fans to read all about the drama.