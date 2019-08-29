Ilhan Omar Hired Security After Receiving Death Threat From ‘Deranged’ Person

Ilhan Omar revealed she was forced to get her own security force after receiving death threats.

The Minnesota Congresswoman took to Twitter to share a picture of a note she received from a “deranged” person who threatened to kill her at the Minnesota State Fair. As reported by BBC News, the note, which was digitally written, stated that she would “not be going back to Washington” as her life would “end” at the above-mentioned event.

“We have a very capable person with a very big ‘Gun’. They say we can’t get the Somali Stink out of the clean Minnesota air, but we’re going to enjoy the adventure,” the note read.

The Democratic lawmaker is a Muslim refugee who came to the United States from Somalia at the age of 12 as her family escaped the war in her birth country. She now holds American citizenship and represents Minnesota’s 5th District, where she won with 78% of the vote in the 2018 midterm elections.

Omar explained that these types of anonymous messages are the reason she now has to walk around with security guards. She tweeted that she hated having to be “protected from fellow humans,” but that “until deranged people like this stop threatening my life and the lives of others, I have to accept the reality of having security.” As per the BBC, the freshman congresswoman claimed the number of death threats she receives increases when President Donald Trump criticizes her.

I’m not at a good angle. But here’s a visual of the congresswoman and her security pic.twitter.com/aQQgyj3Fyt — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) August 28, 2019

The U.S. President has often lashed out at Omar and the three other congresswomen who are also part of the so-called “Squad” — New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts’s Ayanna Pressley, and Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib. In a controversial Twitter feud earlier this year, Trump told the four women of color that they should “go back” to the “crime infested places” they “originally came from,” as NBC News reported.

Omar has also been in the news for an alleged extramarital relationship that she reportedly had with a former campaign staffer. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, the divorce papers filed by Tim Mynett’s estranged wife named the congresswoman as the person involved in the affair.

Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy. I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota's 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party. If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate? https://t.co/r9NvsZKRUw — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 27, 2019

It was recently reported that Omar had separated from her husband and father of her three children, Ahmed Hirsi, but she stated that she did not want to discuss her private life during an interview with WCCO. When asked if she was dating anyone, she simply replied she wasn’t and that she had “no interest” in continuing discussing the topic.