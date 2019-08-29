Donald Trump Says CNN Is ‘Begging’ Him For An Interview, Slams Fox News

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that CNN is “begging” him to do an interview, The Hill reports.

The president made the claim on Brian Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio show, arguing that it would be “disloyal” to his followers to accept the offer.

“They are begging me to do an interview, and I just think it would be disloyal to my followers,” he said.

“I think it would be very disloyal to people that are Trump fans and people that voted for me and people that are going to vote again.”

Trump, who has long feuded with networks such as CNN and MSNBC, has not sat down for an interview with CNN since taking office.

Trump told Kilmeade that reporters are “despicable people,” renewing his attack on Fox News.

The president said that he is “not happy with Fox,” explaining that he believes only some of the conservative network’s personalities have been fair to him. According to Trump, only Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson have been “good” to him.

“People think Fox is for me. Look, Sean, and Laura, and Tucker has really been very good — well, Tucker’s a little tricky, but that’s OK,” he said, before complaining about Fox News polls which show him losing against a slew of Democratic presidential candidates in hypothetical 2020 match-ups.

Trump’s remarks come less than 24 hours after his latest attack on Fox News.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump attacked Fox News in a series of Twitter messages posted on Wednesday, accusing the network of “heavily promoting the Democrats.”

The president was apparently agitated by Democratic National Committee (DNC) Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa’s appearance on Sandra Smith’s show. According to Trump, Hinojosa was allowed to say “whatever she wanted with zero pushback.”

He also slammed Fox News personalities Shepard Smith, former head of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Donna Brazile, and Juan Williams, arguing that the conservative channel should not provide a platform to Democrats to express their opinions, given that the DNC had blacklisted it months earlier.

President Trump thinks Fox News isn't doing enough to promote his presidency https://t.co/tcoxJd50cl pic.twitter.com/QjaWV5Tg1w — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 29, 2019

Trump’s Twitter attacks provoked outrage from journalists and pundits, including Fox News’ Brit Hume and Guy Benson, who pushed back against his claim that conservatives need a new network because Fox News “isn’t working for us anymore.”

For months, Trump has been criticizing the Rupert Murdoch-owned channel, complaining about its polls, and threatening to not let it host presidential debates.

Critics routinely accuse Fox News of covering the Trump uncritically, and — as The New Yorker reported — dozens of the channel’s most prominent personalities have officially joined the administration, with some of them even campaigning for the president.