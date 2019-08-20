Rita Ora Wows In Low-Cut Skintight Corset

Rita Ora was recently in Japan and shared a number of eye-catching photos to her Instagram page.

The “Body On Me” songstress wore a pink, blue, and black jacket with a skintight black corset, which was low-cut. Her pants matched the jacket and appeared to be a comfy fit for the singer. She kept her hair natural and curly while accessorizing herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Rita is posing by a plain wall, serving different poses in each shot. In the first, she is flashed her jacket open to show off the outfit more, while grinning with her teeth.

Within five hours of sharing, the post racked up over 112,000 likes, proving to be popular with her audience.

“Looking like a snack Bae,” one user wrote.

“I am so proud of you! The Albanian queen is representing Kosovo in Asia,” another shared.

“Now that’s hot as hell and those lips are amazing,” a third mentioned.

“Omg @ritaora you look amazing. Love this outfit, love your style. You look so beautiful, I love you,” a fourth follower commented.

“I don’t even need to see the skin pictures because your smile is just so invigorating. Don’t know what it is but every time I see your face brightens up my day. Thank you,” a fifth declared.

Rita mentioned in her caption that she can’t wait to perform at the next few festivals she has planned. The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker kicked off her “Phoenix” world tour earlier this year to support her second studio album. The tour visited Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania.

In 2012, she released her debut album, Ora, which kickstarted her career and rose her to fame. The album instantly topped the charts in the U.K. and included three No. 1 singles — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah and “How We Do (Party).”

In 2018, her long-awaited second studio album, Phoenix, was released six years after her debut. Her most recent singles — “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You” with Liam Payne, “Only Want You,” and “Let You Love Me” — have all helped her achieve 25.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. On the app, she is the 62nd most played act in the world.

Earlier this year, she teamed up with Sofia Reyes and Anitta on the Latin bop “R.I.P.” It is currently one of her most popular tracks, racking up over 91.1 million streams on Spotify.

To keep up with Rita’s busy life, follow her Instagram account.