Donald Trump Attacks ‘The New York Times,’ Says It’s ‘All The News That’s Not Fit To Print’

The president lashed out at 'The New York Times,' citing a recent article from 'New York Post' columnist Michael Goodwin.

President Donald Trump lashed out at The New York Times in a tweet Tuesday morning, and twisted the New York newspaper’s slogan “All The News That’s Fit To Print.” Trump instead charged that the newspaper was “ALL THE NEW’S THAT’S NOT FIT TO PRINT!”

The President’s tweet seemed to cite an article in The New York Post by columnist Michael Goodwin, who the president claimed is “Highly Respected” in his tweet sent Tuesday just before 11 a.m.

In an opinion article from Goodwin published Sunday in The New York Post, Goodwin said that The New York Times has changed the most out of any media outlet, going from what some called a “Gray Lady” to a paper with a liberal agenda.

He said that The New York Times had previously been believed to be a “boring” news source because of its record of having complete and total impartiality in its news coverage. Now, he charged that the publication acts as “the chief cheerleader” for the left.

Goodwin’s outrage follows a snafu that occurred last week following the The New York Times’ coverage of a speech the president gave following recent mass shootings in Gilroy, California; El Paso, Texas; and Dayton, Ohio. The newspaper received criticism for a headline about the speech in its print edition that read “Trump Urges Unity vs. Racism,” as some readers took to to Twitter and said that the headline lacked nuance and necessary context about Trump’s statement.

The Times would later apologize for the headline, changing it instead to “Assailing Hate but not Guns.” Goodwin said the backlash that the paper received was due to the culture that the Times’ helped to create.

“The incident could not have happened in the era when the Times adhered to rigorous standards of news gathering and the separation of news and opinion,” the columnist wrote. “Both the sense of entitlement among readers and the editors’ craven response shows that the rot has reached critical levels.”

Tomorrow's NYT print edition. Not sure "TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM" is how I would have framed the story. pic.twitter.com/quOibXsp32 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 6, 2019

According to a report Monday from The Daily Beast, the Times discussed the snafu during a “hastily arranged meeting” on Monday, and executive editor Dean Baquet admitted that the paper should do better in covering the Trump administration.

The president has often criticized the media for its coverage of him. Following the recent mass shootings, the president seemingly blamed the media for the killings that left dozens dead, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

According to an article from The Hill published in 2018, Trump’s frequent attacks against the media have caused the Republican Party to develop a more negative opinion of journalists and the news media.