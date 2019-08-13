Jennifer Garner’s ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Photo That Makes It Appear As Though She Wet Her Pants Is Slammed

Jennifer Garner’s wardrobe malfunction is causing quite a stir on social media.

As fans know, the mother of three is regularly photographed out and about with her three kids — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. She’s definitely a hands-on mom as she usually appears to be the one in charge of getting the kids to their various extracurricular activities as well as church and school. But new photos shared by The Daily Mail have caused fans to see something that isn’t what it seems.

In the photos, the actress can be seen walking with two of her kids — Violet and Samuel. Violet looks like a spitting image of her mother, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight along with a towel wrapped around her lower half. She seems to be immersed in a book while she multi-tasks, walking and reading at the same time. Samuel drapes the same patterned towel that his sister has over his shoulders and his hair looks wet in the images.

Garner walks in the middle of her two kids, rocking a white blouse and a pair of high-waisted jeans. Her jeans are noticeably wet in the images, but it appears as though the stains are just water after having just picked up her kids from the pool. Though it’s labeled a “wardrobe malfunction” on social media, fans can’t help but clap back and come to the defense of Garner.

“Wardrobe malfunctions you say, um maybe just maybe she might have gotten wet helping her son out of the pool or getting him dress. Gee anything for a fake headline,” one follower commented.

“Ridiculous. She got wet while picking up her kids at the pool?! Unimaginable!” another Twitter user chimed in.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Garner opened up about her career to InStyle where she confessed that she is no longer being offered the roles that she used to be offered in her career.

“When you’re one of the “hot girls” of the moment, you’re making choices that define you,” she shared. “I was defined first by choosing to go on hiatus, and then I was very quickly defined by pregnancies and babies. Now my choices are defined by different things.”

Even though the actress is no longer banking on those “hot girl” roles that she used to be offered, she says that there is an upside. According to the mother of three, she knows that now the roles that she is being offered are coming to her, not because of her looks but because people think she would be a great choice for the part, and they genuinely want to see her take a shot at them.

This means her acting chops are valued more than her physical appearance, and she can appreciate that.