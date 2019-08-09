Joe Biden Under Fire After Saying At Campaign Event That ‘Poor Kids Are Just As Smart As White Kids’

Joe Biden is coming under fire for a gaffe at a campaign event in which the former vice president remarked that “poor kids are just as smart as white kids.”

Biden was appearing in Iowa and speaking to a group of Hispanic and Asian voters, part of a larger swing through the critical early voting state. As CNN noted, Biden was speaking about education at a town hall hosted by the Asian and Latino Coalition in Des Moines when he tried to say that socio-economic status is not a mark against a student’s intelligence.

“We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids — wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids. No, I really mean it, but think how we think about it,” he said.

As CNN noted, Donald Trump’s re-election campaign seized on the comment, with rapid response director Andrew Clark tweeting an edited video of the remarks. Biden’s campaign responded quickly aswell, saying that Biden had “misspoke and immediately corrected himself,” with the video from the event showing that Biden did immediately attempt to correct the statement.

Joe Biden has a long reputation of misspeaking and committing gaffes on the campaign trail, something that Biden himself addressed earlier this year while trying to draw contrast between himself and Donald Trump.

“I am a gaffe machine, but my God what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can’t tell the truth,” Biden said in December.

The remarks about “poor kids” is now the second major gaffe from Biden during his campaign trip through Iowa. In an appearance at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, Biden was recorded saying that that Democrats “choose truth over facts,” The Washington Examiner reported.

“We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts,” Biden said to cheers from the crowd, who appeared to understand the point that Biden was trying to make.

Despite the gaffes and other controversies around his remarks about working with senators who had supported segregation, Joe Biden has maintained a significant lead over the crowded Democratic field heading into the 2020 primaries next year. Biden has also performed better than his Democratic opponents in hypothetical head-to-head matchups with Donald Trump, leading the Biden campaign to argue that he is the best candidate to take on the president in next year’s election.