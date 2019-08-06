Donald Trump Tweets Attack On Google Right After Watching Lou Dobbs On ‘Fox Business’ Say The Same Things

Donald Trump again tweeted something he had just watched on Fox, this time echoing 'Fox Business' host Lou Dobbs.

Donald Trumo launched an attack against the internet giant Google — the company that dominates the online search market with nearly 90 percent of all searches run through the company’s interface, according to Statista — accusing the company of panning to “illegally subvert the 2020 Election.” Trump has been attacking Google at least since last year when he claimed on Twitter that Google search results were “rigged” against him.

But Trump’s Tuesday attack on Google came shortly after Trump had apparently watched Fox Business host Lou Dobbs state on his program that Google plans to work against Trump in the upcoming election, interviewing a former Google engineer who claims that he was fired from the company for holding politically conservative views. As reporter Matthew Gertz of Media Matters explained, however, there is considerably more to the story of ex-Google employee Kevin Cernekee that Dobbs — or Trump — conveyed.

On his Twitter account, Trump said that he had recently met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who assured him that Google treated him fairly and “didn’t help Crooked Hillary over me in the 2016 Election.”

But Trump then went in to state on Twitter, “It all sounded good until I watched Kevin Cernekee, a Google engineer, say terrible things about what they did in 2016 and that they want to ‘Make sure that Trump losses (sic) in 2020.’ Lou Dobbs stated that this is a fraud on the American public.”

‘Fox Business’ anchor Lou Dobbs, a favorite of Donald Trump. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Trump’s tweets parroting what he had seen on Dobb’s program were only teh latest example of “Trump’s reckless consumption and promotion of whatever Fox News happens to put in front of his eyes,” Gertz wrote for Media Matters on Tuesday.

Cernekee was the subject of a lengthy Wall Street Journal article last week, in which he claimed that he was fired by Google not for “improperly downloading company information and misuse of the remote-access software system,” as Google stated — but instead because he is an outspoken political conservative.

Cernekee’s claims were quickly repeated in other conservative media outlets, including as Gertz documented via his own Twitter feed, The Daily Caller, Daily Wire, and Fox News online — as well on Dobbs’ program Monday evening.

The ex-Google engineer, however, may not have been simply a mainstream Republican, according to evidence posted by Gertz — and noted deep within the Wall Street Journal article itself. Instead his views appeared to be extreme, with Cernekee making statements in support of white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, and supporting the Neo-Nazi group Golden State Skinheads — facts that were reported by The Daily Caller on Monday after the publication had already posted multiple stories supporting Cernekee’s claims.

As a study by Gertz published by Politico in 2018 demonstrated, Trump has a lengthy history of tweeting about subjects that Fox News or Fox Business programs have discussed, often minutes after watching the discussions on the Fox channels.