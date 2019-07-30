North Korea Continues To Test Donald Trump, Firing ‘Multiple’ Missiles In 2nd Launch Since Last Trump-Kim Meet

For the second time in less than a week, North Korea has launched 'multiple' missiles, seeming to put Donald Trump, who has repeatedly praised Kim Jong-un, on the spot.

Just six days after North Korea fired two missiles in the direction of Japan, calling the launches “a solemn warning to the South Korean warmongers,” according to Politico, the rogue state is at it again, firing “multiple unidentified projectiles” from the Hodo Peninsula on North Korea’s southeastern coastline.

The launches came early on Wednesday morning and were reported by South Korean media, according to an Associated Press report. Both North and South Korea are in a time zone 13 hours ahead of United States Eastern Daylight Time.

On July 25, North Korea launched a KN-23 short-range ballistic missile from the same location. Previously, the Hodo Peninsula site was used for test firing less sophisticated SCUD missiles, which are not capable of delivering a nuclear weapon, according to a Pentagon Joint Chiefs of Staff report cited by Korea Risk Group CEO Chad O’Carroll via Twitter. But as of late Tuesday afternoon U.S. EDT, there was no information available on the type of missiles launched by North Korea this time.

“We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea and we will continue to monitor the situation,” an unnamed senior Donald Trump administration official told CNBC Washington correspondent Eamon Jeffers, who reported the statement on his Twitter account.

North Korea’s repeated missile tests have been dismissed as unimportant by Donald Trump. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Trump has met with North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un on three occasions — three more than the number of times any U.S. president has met a North Korean leader. Though Trump has repeatedly praised Kim, even going as far as to say that he and the North Korean strongman “fell in love,” as The Inquisitr has reported, North Korea has continued to test-fire nuclear-capable missiles.

More serious, according to a Defense Intelligence Agency estimate, North Korea has continued its production of nuclear weapons unabated, despite an “agreement” between Trump and Kim in Singapore last year saying that North Korea would commit to denuclearization. Quite the opposite, however, North Korea may have assembled a dozen new nuclear bombs since the Trump-Kim Singapore summit, according to the DIA estimate, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Trump brushed off last week’s missile tests by North Korea, according to the Politico report, saying that he was not surprised “at all” by the test firings, and “they’re short range missiles, and many people have those missiles.”

As of about 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Trump had not publicly commented on the latest North Korea missile launches. But according to a USA Today report, the second missile launches in less than one week indicate that denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea have “stalled.”