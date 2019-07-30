Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘Least Racist Person,’ Says Black People Are ‘Happy’ With His Work

On Tuesday, Donald Trump told reporters that he is the “least racist person” on the planet before asserting that African American people are “so happy” with what he has done in the White House. His comments come after he renewed his attacks on black leaders like Reverend Al Sharpton and Representative Elijah Cummings.

According to The Guardian, the president defended himself against claims that he is racist as he left the White House for Jamestown, Virginia, for the 400th anniversary of the first meeting of Virginia’s House of Burgesses. This is often hailed as the meeting that marked the beginning of representative government in the United States.

Before taking off, Trump responded to questions about the recent assertions that his attacks against Cummings, Sharpton, and “the squad” of congresswomen that includes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib – all women of color – are xenophobic or racist.

“I am the least racist person that there is anywhere in the world,” he claimed.

He went on to renew his attacks on Al Sharpton. As The Inquisitr reported, on Monday, Trump called Sharpton a conman who “Hates Whites & Cops” and is “always looking for a score.”

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump continued in the same vein, accusing Sharpton of being racist himself.

The president then defended his administration, telling reporters that his term has been positive for people of color in the United States.

“They’re doing better than they’ve ever done before,” he said. “They are so happy at what I’ve been able to do.”

"I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world." Donald Trump says "what I have done for African Americans, no President, I would say, has done", amid ongoing controversy over his comments about the city of Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/S9vB0nsoa7 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 30, 2019

He claimed that African Americans have called the White House to express their pleasure with his job on criminal justice reform.

“The African American people have been calling the White House they have never been so happy as [sic] what a president has done,” Trump said.

Loading...

He then added that “I think I’m helping myself” with the attacks on the city of Baltimore.

.@realDonaldTrump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. for a trip to the Settlement Museum in Williamsburg, Va. pic.twitter.com/3YjmTUvehm — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) July 30, 2019

Trump has long been followed by charges of racism starting as far back as when he began as a real estate developer with his father. His company was accused by the Justice Department of refusing to rent to black people. He was also a vocal champion of the so-called birther movement, which accused Barack Obama of having not been born in the United States.

More recently, Trump has supported white supremacists in a far-right rally in Charlottesville. He has also repeatedly referred to areas inhabited primarily by people of color in disparaging terms, from famously calling El Salvador and Haiti “s**thole” countries to calling Baltimore an “infested” city.