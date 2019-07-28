Jeanine Pirro And Rudy Giuliani Blast Democrats, Speculate About Robert Mueller And ‘Deep State’

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared Saturday on Fox News Jeanine Pirro’s show to discuss the latest developments pertaining to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, Mediaite reports.

Giuliani and Pirro attacked Mueller, alleging that he was not able to understand his own report, before laying out their own theory of what had transpired.

According to the duo, the Democratic Party deliberately picked Mueller to be their “shill.”

“He was the shill, he was the beard. They picked him because he couldn’t understand it,” Pirro said of Mueller.

“When you look at him, doesn’t a responsible person come to the conclusion he shouldn’t be in charge of something this serious?” Giuliani asked, adding that Mueller “should have had enough self-control” to not accept the position of special counsel.

Pirro expanded the theory, alleging that the Russia probe was in fact a “deep state” plot, orchestrated by the Democratic Party.

“That’s the deep state. If you ever question whether the deep state existed,” she said.

Giuliani and Pirro appeared to speculate about Mueller’s mental fitness, concluding that he had been appointed to do the bidding of the Democratic Party.

Giuliani did not stop at Mueller and the opposition party. The president’s lawyer ripped into the “liberal” press, accusing members of the media of covering the Mueller probe inaccurately, and treating his most prominent client unfairly.

“Think about the liberal press. They used to be a defender of people’s rights when it didn’t matter if you were a good guy or bad guy or Republican or Democrat,” he said, adding that what Trump is going through is “worse than McCarthyism.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following two years of aggressive investigations Mueller failed to find proof of a Trump-Russia conspiracy. The special counsel’s office also refused to charge the president with obstruction of justice, adhering to Justice Department recommendations according to which a sitting president cannot be indicted.

Loading...

Earlier this week, Mueller testified before House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, after being effectively forced to do so by the Democratic Party. The hearing was a let-down, according to some House Democrats, who anonymously told the press that they regret summoning the former FBI director.

Trump was right. Testifying was a disaster for Robert Mueller, @Milbank writes https://t.co/FjeNW77o6n — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) July 25, 2019

During the hearing, Mueller appeared to not be familiar with the findings detailed in his own report, struggled to answer questions from lawmakers, and had a hard time remembering details from his biography.

This prompted the Republican Party and President Trump to go on the offensive. Trump and his allies alleged bias, arguing that Mueller had been appointed by the Democratic Party in an effort to remove the commander-in-chief from office.