Marianne Williamson Slams Trump For Attacks On Progressive Congresswomen: ‘This Is What Fascist Dictators Say’

In an interview with CNN broadcast Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson slammed President Donald Trump for attacking the quartet of progressive women known as “The Squad,” Mediaite reports.

Williamson described the president’s attacks on Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley as “fascist,” opining that it is not only Trump’s words that can be described as fascist, but also his actions.

“It’s not just his words that are a problem. It is the entire tenor of his administration and his policies and they are very disturbing,” she said.

“This is what fascist dictators do. This is what fascist dictators say.”

Williamson added that Americans are currently “living through a time of identity crisis.”

The White House hopeful also commented on Trump adviser Stephen Miller’s Fox News Sunday interview, describing him as “the architect of racist policies at the southern border.”

CNN’s Ana Cabrera noted that President Trump has defended his attacks on the quartet of progressive congresswomen by stating that he is fighting against antisemitism.

Williamson dismissed the president’s claims.

“I’m a Jew, I’m sorry President Trump, you don’t get to pull that out as your defense,” she said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, despite intense push-back and widespread outrage, Trump has not stopped attacking the congresswomen. He has instead doubled down, accusing them of racism and antisemitism.

The president accused the representatives of using the term “evil Jews,” which none of them have ever done, while slamming them for criticizing Israel’s policies.

“They can’t be anti-Semitic. They can’t talk about evil Jews, which is what they say, evil Jews,” he said.

Trump’s initial remarks — he told the quartet that they should “go back” to their countries, although all of them are American citizens — were officially condemned by the U.S. House of Representatives, but that has not stopped him from attacking the congresswomen, Representative Omar in particular.

I went to a fascist rally in North Carolina last night. Read my dispatch. https://t.co/a3V0ylB5ie — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) July 18, 2019

Loading...

During a campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, Trump ripped into Omar, prompting the crowd to chant “send her back!” insulting the Somali refugee.

Williamson is the first presidential candidate to describe Trump as a fascist, and the latest controversy involving Omar and other congresswomen appears to have influenced her opinion.

The White House hopeful is not alone in that regard, however.

According to HuffPost, some scholars agree with her estimation. Yale University philosophy professor Jason Stanley, history professor at New York University Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and author of Fascism Today: What It Is and How to End It Shane Burley also claim that Trump’s rally was fascist.