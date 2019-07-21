Conservative Host Says Trump ‘Went From Dipping A Toe In The Pool Of White Nationalism To Bathing In It’

During the latest edition of Unfiltered, conservative CNN anchor and political commentator, S.E. Cupp, delivered a scathing monologue blasting President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, Raw Story reports.

Cupp described the past week as “the ugliest week” of the Trump presidency, stating that the president “went from dipping a toe in the pool of white nationalism to bathing in it.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the controversy began when Trump tweeted that progressive Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley should “go back” to their countries. Despite widespread condemnation — which also resulted in a House resolution — Trump has refused to back down, accusing the quartet of racism and anti-Semitism.

The attacks escalated on Wednesday when a crowd of the president’s supporters chanted “send her back!” as he mercilessly slammed Representative Omar, a Somali refugee. The commander-in-chief’s rhetoric was condemned across the world, by leaders such as Germany’s Angela Merkel.

The Republican Party has decided to stand by the president, however, and almost all Republicans in office have backed the commander-in-chief.

Cupp pointed this out during her monologue, slamming the GOP.

“A handful of elected Republicans have said — rather politely– they disagree with the president. Leadership, however, is just fine with it,” she said.

“The Republican Party is now fully and totally responsible for these racist, divisive, un-American ideas. They are yours as much as any policy is. In fact, it is the policy.”

The anchor proceeded to explain that she believes that President Trump cannot be “compartmentalized,” and that his economic agenda cannot be separated from his cultural agenda.

“Trump is not a buffet where you can take what you like and leave what you don’t,” she said, adding that neither the president’s supporters nor Republican lawmakers should continue to “pretend” that different aspect’s of Trump’s agenda can be separated.

“Through every racist flare-up, Republicans have been willing to hold their noses and continue to support Trump,” she opined.

“There are no compartments, there is only all of Trump or none of Trump. The Republican Party chose all,” Cupp concluded.

CNN’s S.E. Cupp Says Republican Party is Responsible for Trump: ‘You Break It, You Own It’https://t.co/JDfiedBMvx — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 20, 2019

Although Republican politicians have not been willing to criticize President Trump’s rhetoric, some conservatives in the public sphere have done so.

Notably, in an interview with The New York Times, Fox News correspondent and Trump supporter, Geraldo Rivera, said that the president’s critics were “right.”

Rivera explained that he had defended the president against similar accusations in the past, losing close friends in the process, but said that he cannot defend his latest remarks.

As The Hill reported, British journalist and longtime personal friend of the president, Piers Morgan, said that the Wednesday rally “bordered on fascism.”

Morgan said that he has never personally seen Trump act like a racist, noting, however, that his “inflammatory language” has long flirted with racism. On Wednesday, according to the journalist, Trump crossed the line.