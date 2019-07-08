Donald Trump Blasts Fox News, Says Network Is ‘Changing Fast’

In a series of Twitter messages posted on Sunday, President Donald Trump railed against the media yet again, taking shots at conservative Fox News.

“Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN,” the president began, proceeding to attack NBC News’ anchor Brian Williams, nicknaming the journalist “Lyin’,” and accusing him of fabricating a war story.

The president was likely referring to Williams’ false story of coming under fire in an American military helicopter in Iraq.

As The Guardian reported, in 2014 the anchor was suspended for six months without pay for falsely claiming to have come under rocket fire while reporting from Iraq.

After belittling Williams, Trump blasted “the crew of degenerate Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do.”

“Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings,” the commander-in-chief said, proceeding to criticize Fox News for referencing The New York Times in their reporting, a paper Trump frequently criticizes and accuses of bias.

“But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a ‘source’ of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability?”

The president concluded the series of tweets by writing that Fox News “is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!”

It is not out of the ordinary for Trump to criticize the media for what he claims is bias and false reporting. For quite some time, however, Trump appears to be unhappy with how Fox News — his favorite news channel — is covering the administration.

As The Inquisitr detailed in an earlier report, the president appears to be growing increasingly frustrated with the conservative network, and he has began publicly criticizing it. During a campaign rally in May, for instance, Trump got the crowd to boo Fox News, accusing the network of “putting more Democrats on than Republicans.”

JUST IN: Trump unleashes on Fox News https://t.co/J0SPpatTkq pic.twitter.com/md7Di1FQia — The Hill (@thehill) July 8, 2019

However, Fox News has been accused of covering the Trump administration uncritically, and of being “Trump TV,” as The New Republic put it, pointing out that some of the network’s most familiar faces have appeared onstage alongside the president during his campaign rallies.

Publications such as The New Yorker have accused Fox News of being a Trump propaganda channel, noting out that a slew of Fox News personalities has officially joined the Trump administration.