U.K. Ambassador To U.S. Described Trump Administration As ‘Dysfunctional’ And ‘Inept,’ Leaked Memos Show

The United Kingdom’s Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, described the Trump administration as “inept” and “dysfunctional,” leaked memos seen by multiple news publications show, The Daily Beast reports.

In one of the diplomatic cables sent to the British Foreign Commonwealth Office, the ambassador discusses what he describes as a dysfunctional administration, also mentioning conflicts inside the White House.

“We don’t really believe [Trump’s] Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” one of the memos reads.

In another one, Darroch reportedly talks about “knife fights” in the White House, and predicts that President Trump’s career “could end in disgrace.”

The British Foreign Commonwealth Office released an official statement, and — without disputing the legitimacy of the leaks — suggested that the views of ambassadors do not reflect the views of the British government.

“Their views are not necessarily the views of Ministers or indeed the government. But we pay them to be candid,” the British Foreign Commonwealth Office said of the country’s ambassadors, noting that they are confident in their “strong relations with the White House,” and adding that they have “no doubt that these will withstand such mischievous behavior.”

According to The Guardian, Darroch, who became the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to the United States in January 2016, is one of the country’s most experienced diplomats.

The publication notes that the cables were likely leaked by someone from the British civil service.

In one of the most recent memos, Darroch talks about the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, describing Trump’s foreign policy toward the country as “incoherent” and “chaotic.”

The ambassador also expresses doubt about Trump’s claims that he called of a military strike against Iran out of fear of killing 150 civillians. Trump’s claim, the ambassador writes in one of the memos, “doesn’t stand up.”

The British government is defending its ambassador to the U.S. as merely doing his job following reports of leaked memos in which he called President Trump and his administration “dysfunctional” and “inept"https://t.co/bPDXWsXVkw — POLITICO (@politico) July 7, 2019

According to Darroch, the president was likely never on board with the retaliatory strikes, and he called off the attack because such an aggressive foreign policy maneuver would likely impact his re-election chances.

Darroch is not the first person to write about a dysfunctional, chaotic administration and White House.

As NBC News reported, in his final report about the Russia investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller similarly details a hectic White House in which the president’s subordinated don’t follow orders.

The fact that Trump’s aides refused to carry out orders may have worked to the president’s advantage, however, given that their refusal to follow orders was likely why Mueller was unable to charge the commander-in-chief with obstruction of justice.