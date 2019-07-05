Tulsi Gabbard Says Donald Trump ‘Dishonors And Disrespects’ Military

In response a reports that military veterans are disturbed by Donald Trump’s Fourth of July parade, per The Inquisitr, Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard took to Twitter to attack the president for his controversial holiday celebrations.

“Out of a vain desire to enjoy being honored and respected as the ‘great commander-in-chief,’ Trump exhibits just how much he dishonors and disrespects our men and women in uniform,” she wrote.

Gabbard has been critical of Trump many times before. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she said that she believes a war between Iran and the United States is very likely unless Trump “swallows his pride” and returns to the Iran nuclear agreement.

However, she added that she fears Trump will not do so in favor of his own political interests and pride. Gabbard’s comments came after the U.S. blamed Iran for an attack on a Japanese tanker in the Gulf of Oman and a subsequent claim from Yutaka Katada, the owner of the damaged tanker, in which he denied this story.

In addition to Gabbard, The Inquisitr reported that many others have criticized Trump’s approach to the Fourth of July parade, including former military leaders. David Barno, a retired Army Lieutenant General who commanded U.S. troops in Afghanistan under former president George W. Bush, is one such leader.

“This looks like it’s becoming much more of a Republican Party event — a political event about the president — than a national celebration of the Fourth of July, and it’s unfortunate to have the military smack dab in the middle of that,” he said.

Aloha Amherst!!! Happy Independence Day!!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/7ynj2EETkP — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) July 4, 2019

According to Jason Dempsey, a former Army major that now spends his time studying military and society at the Center for a New American Security, Trump’s celebration isn’t anything new. Per Politico, he suggests that such military displays are a favorite of “those who want to wrap themselves in the symbols of who we are rather than really celebrating who we are.”

But Ron Moeller, an Air Force veteran and former senior CIA paramilitary officer, claims that it’s not a big deal and has “been done before,” although he admits not on Independence Day.

Others have criticized the parade for being more akin to a Trump campaign event and point to the Republican National Committee (RNC) handling VIP-only area tickets as an example. Some have also attacked Trump for breaking the celebration’s tradition of leaving politics at the door.

Russia’s state-run Russia-1 television station is also reportedly giving the parade negative press and mocking it. In addition, they are also criticizing the Fox News coverage of the event.