One Man Was Giving Away Cookies To Try And Bring ‘Love’ To The Violent Portland Antifa Rally

A new report from The Federalist by C.K. Bouferrache reveals new pictures of the violent Portland rally and counter-protest that led to the bloody Antifa attack on conservative photojournalist Andy Ngo, which The Inquisitr reported led to a successful GoFundMe campaign to help Ngo fund his work.

Along with pictures of the rally and its aftermath, Bouferrache described the rally in detail and highlighted one man that was trying to bring his unique form of activism to the debate.

“As Andy was making the report, this man above walked up and offered cookies he had baked,” Bouferrache wrote. “He said he thought these protests needed more love and sweetness. He seemed sincere and insisted I take a cookie. He ate one, so I did, too. It was good. Surreal experience.”

“I saw the man later as he was walking with Antifa still handing out cookies. A very Portlandia scene.”

Bouferrache also touched on the milkshakes being served at the square, which were rumored to contain quick-setting cement mix. He expressed skepticism at this rumor, although he does not rule out the possibility that people were adding their own mix to the shakes after taking one from Portland’s Lonsdale Square. Regardless, it remains unconfirmed if the shakes at the rally’s square contained cement mix.

As of now, two Democratic presidential candidates have expressed support for Ngo and condemned Antifa’s actions: entrepreneur Andrew Yang and California Representative Eric Swalwell.

Yang took to Twitter to send Ngo his support and say that journalists “should be safe to report on a protest without being targeted.”

Swalwell also took to Twitter to say that, while he doesn’t agree with much of what Ngo believes, he “should not be harmed for his views and his attackers should be prosecuted.”

He added that Congress should pass his Journalist Protection Act to make it a federal crime to assault or batter a journalist.

Antifa is an anti-fascist group that uses direct action against people they believe are fascist, racist, or on the far-right. But in some instances, the group has violently attacked innocent bystanders with liberal beliefs.

James A. Gagliano wrote on CNN that the incident is an example of declining civil decency in favor of “anarchy and lawlessness,” which he claims is often excused and even condoned by people on Twitter. He highlights that the proclamation of being against “evil” or “fascism” isn’t an excuse for unprovoked violence or attempts to block the free speech rights of others. Gagliano called on people on both the left and right to “condemn and literally unmask this behavior” as opposed to glorifying it for political ends.