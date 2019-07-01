Woman Claims British PM Candidate Boris Johnson Threatened Her 30 Years Ago & She’s Still Afraid

Boris Johnson, who is a candidate for prime minister of Great Britain, has a messy personal life, and it’s become more difficult to ignore when a friend of his first wife claims she is still afraid of him after he allegedly threatened her 30 years ago.

The Mirror is reporting that a friend of Johnson’s first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen, says that her flat became of refuge after the Tory candidate for Prime Minister and his wife had a particularly loud argument. Louisa Gosling, who was then 21-years-old, and a recent Cambridge graduate, shares that Mostyn-Owen stayed with her for weeks after the argument, and told her disturbing details about Johnson’s conduct, calling his temper frightening.

Gosling claims that soon after, Johnson followed her, grabbed her arm and pushed her into a bar, demanding to know what “lies” his wife was telling about him. She says she told Johnson that Mostyn-Owen was just upset, and he called her a liar and swore at her.

She reports that Johnson threatened her and warned her to “watch out” if she ever told anyone about their domestic problems and the things that his wife told her.

Gosling confesses that Johnson “was bullying, aggressive, angry and desperate,” and said she felt threatened.

‘Bully Boris threatened me over his frightened wife’s claims” – Louisa Gosling speaks out about how Johnson threatened her and aggressively demanded his ex-wife’s “lies” were kept secret after she learned of incendiary allegations about his private lifehttps://t.co/wToK0O6cWk — George Arbuthnott (@Arbuthnott) June 30, 2019

Gosling explains that Johnson’s behavior scared her then and still scares her.

“He was unpredictable. I didn’t know what he was going to do next. He was looming over me… bullying me — I was scared. Thirty years later — and now I am 51 — I am still scared of Boris Johnson.”

Johnson’s first wife would not comment on the matter, but held up a political cartoon of her ex in a cage under the words “restraining order.”

Details about Boris Johnson’s personal life surfaced once again after police were called to the apartment he shares with his current girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, soon after his landslide victory, which could put him in the Prime Minister’s seat, replacing Theresa May, reports The Inquisitr.

Neighbors called the police after hearing loud noises from the apartment, and a woman shouting “get off me” and “get out of my flat.”

Johnson was already being questioned about his relationship with Symonds because of the way it started; he split with his second wife to be with he. He is refusing to discuss his personal life with the media or otherwise.

Johnson’s neighbors are speaking out about what they heard that night. Earl McDermott heard glass breaking from the Symonds apartment.