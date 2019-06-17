O.J. Simpson Did Not Tweet ‘I Killed Her,’ Despite Tabloid Report

O.J. Simpson only recently started his own official Twitter account but it’s already triggering tabloid drama. One celebrity gossip site has claimed that the former football star had tweeted, ‘I killed her,’ in reference to the death of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the killing in 1995.

Gossip Cop has debunked the article and reports that the tweet did not come from Simpson’s account but from a fake one. O.J Simpson’s real Twitter handle is “TheRealOJ32.” As the celebrity news fact-checker notes, the copycat account looks convincing because the “l” in Real was replaced with a capital I which makes it look like Simpson’s actual account. There’s another fake O.J. Simpson account that used the same tactic but it replaced the “O” with a zero. That account has been tweeting incendiary statements about his wife’s death as well.

In his first tweet, Simpson acknowledged that there were lots of people impersonating him on social media.

“Coming soon to Twitter you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything,” he said in the video. ” Now there are a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one — @TheRealOJ32 — is the only official one.”

In his second Twitter video, he told his over half a million Twitter followers that he’ll be using his tweets to share his thoughts on politics and sports while also “setting the record” straight about the rumors out there about him.

O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. Jason Bean-Pool / Getty Images

As TIME Magazine notes, although he was acquitted on the charges involving her death, O.J Simpson later served nine years in prison for robbery and kidnapping. Since his release in 2017, he has been living in Las Vegas. He claims that the city has “been good” to him but less than two months after he walked out of jail a free man, he was forced out of a restaurant on the Vegas strip following an argument. He has been prohibited from returning to that establishment.

Time reports that other than that incident Simpson’s life after jail has been peaceful and relatively normal.

“I’ve been to Florida two or three times to see the kids and my old buddies in Miami. I even managed to play a game of golf with them,” he shared. “But I live in a town I’ve learned to love. Life is fine.”

He also revealed that he lives on his pensions now, a far cry from his past life as a multimillionaire sports legend. Simpson said that most of his fortune was spent defending himself in the murder case.