Donald Trump Says ‘Weak Guy’ Joe Biden Keeps Reversing Positions ‘Because He’s Getting Slammed By The Left’

President Donald Trump’s extensive conversation with ABC News‘ George Stephanopoulos has marked the past week, with many video excerpts of the conversation occupying the headlines and going viral on social media.

One of the president’s remarks caused widespread outrage. When asked about foreign election meddling and accepting dirt about political opponents from foreign entities, Trump responded that he would accept such information, adding that he would not contact the FBI about the offer.

The president’s comments prompted even some of his closest Republican allies to criticize him, asking that he clarifies the statements.

Democrats and Trump’s political opponents have taken note of the remark as well. Former vice president and currently the Democratic front-runner, Joe Biden, said that Trump is “dead wrong” about the issue, according to The Hill.

“This is simple. American elections should be decided by the American people and not by Russian or any other foreign power,” the former vice president said.

Biden’s name also came up during Trump’s conversation with Stephanopoulos. Discussing recent polling which shows Biden beating Trump in a landslide, the president and the host talked about the Democratic contender, Mediaite reports.

Trump described Biden as a “weak guy” trying to be a “tough guy,” weighing in on the fact that the Democrat appears to have abandoned a number of long-held positions. According to Trump, Biden is succumbing to pressure from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

“He has recalibrated on everything,” the president said.

“Everything he says he’s taken back two weeks later, because he’s getting slammed by the left. And he’s stuck with this stuff.”

Joe Biden has indeed flip-flopped on some issues. Notably, the presidential candidate changed his mind about the controversial Hyde Amendment — a 40-year-old ban on using federal money to fund abortion services — a number of times within a couple of days.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following media speculation that Biden is still a supporter of the amendment, his campaign confirmed to multiple media outlets that the candidate does not want the provision repealed.

Cedric Richmond, national co-chairman of the Biden campaign, defended his employer on live television, describing the former vice president as a “deeply religious man.”

Following the backlash, however, Biden changed his mind. “If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s ZIP code,” he said at a DNC-hosted gala.

As The New York Post reported, Biden also changed his position of China, going from laughing at the threat to calling the Asian country a “serious challenge” to the United States.