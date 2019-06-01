Jesse Williams Could Be Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ In Season 16

Jesse Williams is preparing to make his Broadway debut and with the fate of his Grey’s Anatomy character left up in the air, fans are wondering if the actor will be saying goodbye to the ABC series in Season 16, according to a report from Pop Culture.

During the Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 finale, the lives of several characters were put at risk after being caught in an unusually thick fog that threatened to cover the entire city. While traveling with a blood donor to the hospital, Dr. Owen Hunt, played by Kevin McKidd, and Dr. Levi Schmitt, played by Jake Borelli, were trapped on the highway after their vehicle was involved in a multi-car pile-up. Dr. Teddy Altman, played Kim Raver, and Dr. Amelia Shepherd, played by Caterina Scorsone, were also trapped in traffic on their way to the hospital after Teddy’s water broke. Many viewers believed one of these characters would meet their untimely demise, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. However, as the episode continued, it was revealed that the characters were all safe.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Williams’ character Dr. Jackson Avery.

Jackson spent most of the episode camping with girlfriend Dr. Maggie Pierce, played by Kelly McCreary. After Maggie got injured, the couple decided to head back to the city but found themselves stuck in traffic caused by the same accident that affected Owen and Levi. Jackson decided to get out of the car and go investigate but as the episode ended, viewers watched as Maggie stood in the middle of the road yelling for her man, who could no longer be seen because of the heavy fog.

Now, fans are concerned that Jackson will not be returning for the show’s upcoming season. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, a rep for the show said, “Jesse will be back next season, but that is all I have to share at this point.”

While it’s confirmed that Jackson will return in Season 16, it doesn’t mean he will be present for the entire season. It’s possible he could be rescued after his disappearance but succumb to injuries sustained.

Meanwhile, Williams took to Instagram to share the news of his new role.

The actor will be stepping into the role of Darren Lemming in Richard Greenberg’s Tony Award-winning play, Take Me Out. The story will follow Lemming, “the star center fielder for the Empires who comes out of the closet and must deal with the reception he receives off the field after it reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices,” Entertainment Weekly outlined.

Take Me Out opens on April 23, 2020, at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.