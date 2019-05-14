Joe Biden Ridiculed For Predicting GOP Will Have An ‘Epiphany’ And Work With Democrats Once Trump Is Gone

During a campaign event on Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden predicted that the Republican Party will have an “epiphany” once Donald Trump is out of office and start working with the Democrats again, Mediaite reports.

“The thing that will fundamentally change things is with Donald Trump out of the White House. Not a joke. You will see an epiphany occur among many of my Republican friends,” the former vice president said.

But not everyone shares Biden’s opinion. His remark went viral on Twitter, prompting activists, journalists, and political observers to ridicule the Democratic presidential candidate for what they claim is an out-of-touch point of view.

“Biden thinking McConnell will wake up after a Trump loss and be all ‘hey so, sorry for all that racism I did with Trump. Crazy times, right? Anyway, let’s just do universal healthcare and call it even’ is so on brand for him. I bet he faxed those ideas to Maureen Dowd,” wrote BuzzFeed’s John R. Stanton.

“Also, climate change will have an epiphany and reverse on its own,” journalist Laura Bassett commented, referencing Biden’s reported “middle ground” climate change plan, which came under intense backlash from progressives arguing that the United States needs a much more comprehensive climate change policy in order to avoid an environmental catastrophe.

Journalist David Klion also commented on Biden’s remarks, opining that progressive policies championed by the likes of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez are less “fantastical” than Biden’s prediction about the GOP having an epiphany.

Harry Enten, Roland Martin, Drew Magary, Yashar Ali, Rosie Gray, John Harwood, Molly Jong-Fast, Sarah Kendzior, Dave Weigel, and dozens of prominent and less-prominent commentators blasted Biden’s remarks, arguing that a change in leadership will not cause a spontaneous metamorphosis of the Republican Party, as Biden is seemingly suggesting.

Joe Biden thinks there's a middle ground on climate change. He thinks millennials don't appreciate how good they have it. He thinks Republicans are really a party of common sense that has been temporarily captured by Trump. Joe Biden is severely detached from reality. — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) May 14, 2019

Democrats who plan to vote on Biden in the primaries, and, sadly!, there seem to be a fair few of them, should understand 1) they probably will give Trump a 2nd term by doing so, and 2) even if their man Joe wins, he'll spend 4 years getting crushed by a ruthless Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/spKGX8hiI0 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 14, 2019

Joe Biden officially entered the Democratic primary race in late April, so his voting record and past statements are being re-examined. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Congressional Black Caucus appears to be pitching a Biden-Harris ticket for 2020, with California Senator Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate.

Such a pick would help the former vice president reach young voters, his allies in Congress hope, and perhaps alleviate the fears some have about Biden’s voting record — the former Delaware Senator voted for the Iraq War, Wall Street deregulation, tough-on-crime bills, and NAFTA, and opposed busing desegregation during the early days of his career.

Joe Biden, known for his gaffes, isn’t meeting those expectations — so far https://t.co/NK5GL1c7w9 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 12, 2019

But Democratic primary voters do not seem to care about Biden’s past, at least according to polls. In almost every single poll that has been conducted so far, Biden is leading the Democratic pack by a large margin, according to RealClearPolitics.