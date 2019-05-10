Woman Wakes Up After Nearly 30 Years In A Coma, Doctors Told Her Family She Was a ‘Hopeless’ Case

A woman from the United Arab Emirates has remarkably woken up after spending the past 27 years in a vegetative state, reports The National. Omar Webair, the woman’s son, shared his joy at the modern day miracle.

“I never gave up on her because I always had a feeling that one day she will wake up,” he explained.

Omar was just 4-years-old when his mother, Munira Abdulla, picked him from school back in 1991.

While they were being driven home by Abdulla’s brother-in-law, the vehicle collided with a school bus. Munira shielded her young son, but suffered severe brain damage as a consequence. Due to her sacrifice, Omar ended up only with slight bruising.

Because they did not have cell phones at the time, they could not call an ambulance for hours, furthering the brain damage. By the time Abdulla had been transferred to a hospital in London, doctors were telling her family that she would likely never open her eyes again.

Though Abdulla spent years in hospitals in the UAE, she was transferred to a facility in Germany after the family received a grant from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Cor Gaasbeek / Pixabay

In Germany, doctors worked hard to keep Abdulla’s body in good shape, since the muscles had been weakened from her inaction. In addition, they targeted her epilepsy. Their treatment was successful enough that they soon sensed she might have faint consciousness of her surroundings.

When she started making odd noises, her son was understandably alarmed. However, he soon discovered that sounds were a good omen.

“Three days later, I woke up to the sound of someone calling my name. It was her. She was calling my name. I was flying with joy. For years I have dreamt of this moment, and my name was the first word she said.”

Munira Abdulla soon also called the names of her other children, and now can communicate in a “reasonable manner,” according to doctors.

Her son emphasized that so much of the process required hope, as doctors consistently told him that she was a “hopeless case” and that the various treatments attempted had “no point.” However, Omar Webair never wavered from his beliefs.

“Whenever in doubt I put myself in her place and did whatever I could to improve her condition,” he said.

Now that his mother is conscious once more, he hopes to spread the message of not giving up on those whose medical condition seems helpless.

“I shared her story to tell people not to lose hope on their loved ones. Don’t consider them dead when they are in such a state,” he said.