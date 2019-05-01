Man From ‘Mystery Pooper’ Case Sues Over Mugshot

The New Jersey man who pled guilty last year to charges that he was the “mystery pooper” who defecated several times on and near a high school track has filed a lawsuit over the release of his mugshot.

According to an Asssociated Press story published by the Allentown Morning Call, Thomas Tramaglini, the former superintendent of schools in Kenilworth, N.J., has filed a federal lawsuit against the local police department that released his mugshot following his arrest last year.

Tramaglini claims in the suit that New Jersey law disallows the taking and release of mugshots of those who accused of “low-level offenses.” The former superintendent last year pled guilty to a single count of relieving himself in public, and paid a $500 fine. He also resigned from his position as superintendent.

The “mystery pooper” case drew headlines in New Jersey throughout the early part of 2018, as school resource officers at Holmdel High School were, per Time magazine, “finding human feces on or near the football field and track on a daily basis.” After police began surveillance of the area, Tramaglini was arrested early on a May morning last year. He was inititally charged with lewdness, public urination/defecation and dumping of litter, although he pled guilty only to public defecation.

Holmdel High School is not one of the schools that was part of the district that Tramaglini oversaw as superintendent. The two towns, in fact, are 30 miles apart.

In an interview last October with NJ.com, Tramaglini claimed that he suffers from a condition known as “runner’s diarrhea,” and that the only time he ever defecated at the Holmdel athletic complex was on the day he was arrested. The father of two also said that he was in line to sign a five-year contract at the time of his arrest, but instead lost his job.

There have been several other similar cases around the country in recent years. A “Mad Pooper” was active in Colorado Springs, Colo., known to be a woman who defecated on various properties in that city throughout 2017. The Mad Pooper was never identified or caught, per KKTV.

A “Bowel Movement Bandit” was acccused of pooping on and numerous of cars in the Akron, Ohio, area over the course of several years, per Cleveland.com. Another such pooper plagued the lawns of Toronto’s Queen West neighborhood throughout 2018, per The Global News. And in New York City earlier this year, another mystery pooper began attacking audition rooms at Broadway shows, per The New York Post.