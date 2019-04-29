‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers May Sweeps Preview: Jack And Ashley’s Sibling Rivalry Continues

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that for May sweeps, Jack and Ashley will continue to engage in their sibling rivalry despite Neil’s untimely death.

Last week, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) managed to set their differences aside to focus on their grief at Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) death. For a bit, it looked like these two would realize that life is short and they should appreciate their time together instead of spending it at each other’s throats. Of course, that was then, and in May, things go back to the way they were according to head writer Josh Griffin.

The scribe recently told Soaps In Depth, “Jack and Ashley’s sibling rivalry is stronger than ever despite her being in Paris. The siblings will continue to vie for the top spot with their business ventures.”

Before Neil died, Ashley launched Jack of Hearts at the opening of Society, and she shocked her brother by poaching his assistant, Ted, to do the promotions. Perhaps Jack needs to find out where Gloria (Judith Chapman) is and beg her to come back to Jabot. Plus, Kerry/Dominique (Alice Hunter) featured on the advertising. Despite Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon’s (Bryton James) wishes, Jack also launched Jabot’s new lifestyle line, which Ashley intends to copy. In the end, Devon threatened to get lawyers involved if these two overstep their boundaries in the future at the club.

Loading...

Now the two are back to sniping at each other using Jabot and My Beauty to do it. Despite Neil’s death and their mother, Dina’s (Marla Adams) failing health, it does not seem like these two will be able to make peace with each other just yet. Ashley returns to Paris, but they keep lobbing bombs at each other over the ocean, and at this point, it’s unclear who will come out on top.

In addition to moving full steam ahead as Jabot’s CEO, Jack is also ready to resume his romantic life after the stinging reveal that Kerry was actually Dominique. Griffin said, “Jack is ready to bounce back after the Kerry/Dominique fiasco and will start to see someone he shares a history with in a new light.”

Over the years, Jack has had a history with many women in Genoa City, so it will be interesting to see who he begins to romance in the coming weeks. Check out The Inquisitr‘s other Y&R spoilers previews for May sweeps.