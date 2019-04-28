Trump Says DNC Wants To ‘Destroy’ Bernie Sanders To Help Joe Biden

In a series of Twitter messages posted on Saturday, President Donald Trump said that the Democratic National Committee is looking to “destroy” Bernie Sanders in order to help Joe Biden.

Using the nicknames he had coined for the two Democratic presidential candidates — “Sleepy” for Biden, and “Crazy” for Sanders — the president opined that the DNC is fixing the race, again, and expressed hope that Sanders will “show a little more anger and indignation” this time.

“The Democratic National Committee, sometimes referred to as the DNC, is again working its magic in its quest to destroy Crazy Bernie Sanders for the more traditional, but not very bright, Sleepy Joe Biden. Here we go again Bernie, but this time please show a little more anger and indignation when you get screwed!”

As it has been widely reported based on emails obtained by WikiLeaks — and detailed by former DNC Chair Donna Brazile in Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House, according to Politico — the Democratic Party essentially “rigged” the primary race in 2016, tipping the scales in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

In one of the emails, for instance, Clinton’s campaign chairman wrote that Sanders needs to be “ground to a pulp,” according to Business Insider, adding that the Democratic Party “can’t start believing our own primary bull**it.”

Then-little known Senator Bernie Sanders lost to Clinton, and Clinton ended up losing to Donald Trump. As The New Yorker reported, Sanders relentlessly campaigned for Clinton but to no avail — Trump won.

Nearly four years later, Clinton is out of the picture and Sanders is the front-runner. But many fear that the Democratic Party establishment will attempt to squash Sanders. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, top progressive pundit Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks recently opined that “the big Dem donors are not worried [Sanders] is going to lose the general election, they’re worried he’s going to win.”

NEW: Bernie Sanders is first to sign pledge to rally behind whoever wins the #2020 Democratic primary https://t.co/cqCCqslBhL — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 25, 2019

Establishment Democrats “are going to fight Bernie Sanders harder than any Republican will,” predicted Uygur. His comments were in response to the most recent developments in the Democratic Primary race — a party-affiliated think tank supportive of Hillary Clinton was accused of running a smear campaign against Bernie Sanders.

Sanders responded to the attacks, urging the think tank — Center for American Progress — and media organizations under its control to stop running negative campaigns against him, and other progressive Democrats.

The “Stop Sanders” initiative within the Democratic Party was subsequently confirmed by The New York Times, which reported about the secret meetings between top Democrats, billionaire donors, and other presidential candidates. The subject of these meetings was Bernie Sanders, and according to the NYT a “Stop Sanders” movement has already formed.