‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Attacks Trump, Says Lawyers ‘Impeded Justice’

The View was off last week and didn’t get a chance to comment on the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which means that Monday was the first chance for the hosts to chime in. And per Fox News, they didn’t waste any time discussing the report and attacking President Donald Trump.

Joy Behar, a frequent critic of the president, was first to take a stab, suggesting that Muller missed out on driving a “nail in the coffin” for the president.

“Can I say I was disappointed in the fact that Mueller didn’t actually interview Trump?” she asked.

“That would have been the nail in the coffin. He would have committed perjury and impeachment automatically. I was disappointed in that.”

Behar also criticized Muller for his reasoning behind the decision to not interview Trump. In the report, Mueller acknowledges that Trump would not be interviewed voluntarily and that the team considered a subpoena. However, the document points out that at the point of this consideration, the “investigation had made significant progress and had produced substantial evidence for our report.”

“We thus weighed the costs of potentially lengthy constitutional litigation, with resulting delay in finishing our investigation, against the anticipated benefits for our investigation and report.”

In the end, the team determined that the information gathered until that point “allowed us to draw relevant factual conclusions on intent and credibility.”

The report added that these conclusions are often the result of “circumstantial evidence and assessed without direct testimony from the subject of the investigation.”

But Behar didn’t agree with Mueller’s conclusion, pointing to the 11 hours of testimony from former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before a House committee investigating the Benghazi attacks.

Behar went as far as to say that Trump was able to avoid being interviewed because his lawyers “impeded justice” and claims that they did so because they knew he was lying and would commit perjury.

Whoopi Goldberg was also critical of the report, adding that she believes that Trump’s attempts to obstruct should still be considered a crime — even though they were not successful.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump made numerous attempts to impede Mueller’s investigation, but these attempts failed due to disobedience from his subordinates. In one instance, Trump asked then-White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller, but McGahn refused and later resigned.

In another instance, Trump asked then-staff secretary Rob Porter to contact associate Attorney General Rachel Brand and see whether she was willing to support the campaign and oversee the special counsel’s investigation. But ultimately Porter was uncomfortable doing so and declined.