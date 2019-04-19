Border Crisis Under Trump ‘Worse Than It Would Ever Be Under Any Democrat,’ Says Ann Coulter

In a new interview, conservative commentator and former Trump supporter, Ann Coulter, criticized the president’s immigration policy, suggesting that the border crisis is “worse” under Donald Trump “than it would be under any Democrat,” Newsweek reports.

Coulter said that both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama would do a better job at the border than Donald Trump, who has campaigned as an immigration hardliner and attempted to govern as one.

“How about this — worse than it would ever be under any Democrat. Worse than it would be under Hillary,” Coulter said when asked about Trump’s handling of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The dynamics at the border are worse than they would be under a Democrat right now?” PBS host Margaret Hoover pressed the conservative commentator.

“Yes, more illegal aliens pouring in than they would be under President Hillary Clinton, definitely under President Bill Clinton. We know, if you can go back to that time. Definitely under Obama. There were surges under Obama but Obama knew, ‘Uh oh, I better do something about this.'”

Coulter went on to suggest that Trump is making empty threats via social media, and not actually doing anything to fix the problem at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Coulter said that a Democratic president would not be able to do the same, because they would be “dead in the water” and criticized for refusing to curb illegal immigration.

This is not the first time for Coulter to criticize Trump for what she claims is a failure to put an end to illegal immigration. In an April 16 Twitter post, Coulter predicted that Trump will not be re-elected, citing data which shows that the majority of Republicans strongly supports tougher immigration laws.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Trump administration appears to be embarking on yet another immigration crackdown. Media reports have alleged that the president is going as far as encouraging top immigration officials to break the law, promising to pardon them if necessary.

Dem lawmakers demand info on whether Trump offered to pardon acting DHS secretary if he violated immigration law https://t.co/RAlealbn9n pic.twitter.com/SZr6f7Hiwb — The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2019

Trump has also escalated his anti-immigration rhetoric, criticizing asylum seekers, and deeming U.S. immigration laws insufficient and full of loopholes immigrants can, he claims, abuse.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly signaled a willingness to work with the president, calling for “comprehensive” immigration reform, and expressing hope that public pressure will force the GOP to embrace such a policy.

Most recently, Trump threatened to release undocumented immigrants into so-called sanctuary cities. According to ABC News, this would actually help undocumented immigrants stay in the United States, since they are less likely to be prosecuted in such cities.