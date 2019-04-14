‘It’s Easy. Trump Is Stupid,’ Says George Conway About Donald Trump’s Plan To Send Immigrants To Sanctuary Cit

Trump's plan to ship undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities would seem to give immigrants an incentive to come to the United States, the opposite effect from what Trump says he wants.

Just 38 minutes after declaring a New York Times report — which focuses on the president’s plan to ship undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities — to be “knowingly wrong” and “a fraud,” Trump took to his Twitter account on Saturday, appearing to do a complete about-face, saying that “Sanctuary Cities must immediately ACT to take care of the Illegal Immigrants.”

In fact, on Friday, Trump had made a similar announcement declaring — as reported by The Inquisitr — that he was “giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.” This seemed at odds with the White House, which had issued a statement in response to a report by The Washington Post report just 24 hours earlier. The article noted that such policy had been “floated” but “rejected,” and had not been discussed again.

But as several pundits on Twitter noted, the policy seemed puzzling, because it appeared to offer an appealing incentive for undocumented immigrants to cross the border into the United States.

“Here’s the part of the idea that still confounds me,” Washington Post politics reporter Dave Weigel wrote on Twitter. “If you want *less* undocumented immigration, why inform border-crossers that they’re getting free tickets to Chicago and San Francisco?”

But an answer to that question came quickly, from the husband of Trump adviser and former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway. 55-year-old attorney George Conway posted a response to Weigel on his own Twitter account.

Conway’s attacks on Trump have confounded the media. Some are confused over the state of their marriage, in light of George Conway’s repeated ridicule of Trump and Kellyanne’s equally staunch defense of him. After Trump himself lashed out at George Conway on Twitter, calling him a “husband for hell” and a “total loser,” Kellyanne Conway — instead of supporting her husband — publicly defended Trump’s “right” to insult him, according to NBC News.

In spite of of the attacks from the president — or his own wife appearing to take Trump’s side — Conway has continued his Twitter assault. On Saturday, Conway took to Twitter, giving his assessment of Trump’s mental condition, stating that the president “finds no shame in being caught in a lie, so why should he distinguish truth from falsity in his own mind?”

George Conway, husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

On Sunday, George Conway again took to Twitter, suggesting that despite Trump’s claim that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had granted him “total exoneration,” Mueller had, in fact, found evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

His tweet echoed reported behind-the-scenes statements of investigators on Mueller’s team, who, according to NBC‘s Ken Dilanian, have indicated that Mueller found “very compelling” evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, as reported by The Inquisitr.