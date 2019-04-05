Rebecca Parker Mankey Boasts That She Harassed An Elderly Man For Wearing A ‘MAGA’ Hat

'Get the f**k out of my town and never come back.'

A California woman has claimed on social media that she proudly harassed an elderly man for wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat, Yahoo Lifestyle is reporting. The red-and-white hat has become a symbol of the Trump administration, and the woman, identified as Rebecca Parker Mankey, was apparently not interested in seeing a Trump supporter in her liberal city of Palo Alto.

Ordinarily, when a Trump supporter is harassed in public, the news comes about because of a police report or because a passer-by witnessed it. But this may well be the very first case where the harasser bragged about it on social media.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted — indeed, her entire account appears to have been deleted — Mankey began by asking if anyone around Palo Alto had seen “this freak,” later supplying a few pictures. Those pictures portrayed an elderly man wearing the hat and seemingly minding his own business at a Starbucks.

Mankey said that she yelled at the man that it is “not OK to hate brown people” and yelled at him until he threatened to call the cops, at which point she left. However, she says, she returned later to yell at the man some more.

“I called him more names and told him to call the police. Then I yelled and asked someone else at Starbucks to call the police. He wouldn’t call the police, so I called him a wimp. He got his stuff together to leave. I followed him to the register while he complained about me. Then chased him out of Starbucks yelling at him to get the f**k out of my town and never come back.”

Your #Bigot of the day, Rebecca Parker Mankey of Palo Alto, CA. And if you're having trouble understanding this tweet, look up the definition of the word.https://t.co/BItyFSeQON — Rob Schuck (@TheRobSchuck) April 5, 2019

Though the post has been deleted, you can still see an archived version of it here.

Local news media caught up to the elderly man, who asked to be identified only as “Victor F.” He called the woman “crazy.”

“This crazy woman came over and started raving at me. She turned to the rest of Starbucks and said, ‘Hey everybody, here’s this racist over here. He hates brown people, he’s crazy, he’s a Nazi,’ and so forth.”

As it turns out, Mankey found little in the way of sympathy for her actions. Internet sleuths tracked down her employer, Gryphon Stringed Instruments, and showed her post; the company later announced that she had been terminated.

“Victor,” for his part, declined to press charges, and Palo Alto police say that there is no record of the incident.