Little Girl Plowed Down By Reckless Driver While Playing In Her Yard Expected To Recover

'My goal is to get better with the help from everybody in the world," said 9-year-old LaDerihanna Holmes.

LaDerihanna Holmes is a 9-year-0ld girl from Lithonia, Georgia, who was playing in her yard when she was plowed down by a reckless driver. When her mother, Charlette Bolton, ran outside to find her daughter lying on the ground, she didn’t expect her to recover. But LaDerihanna is a survivor. Despite having suffered from a fractured skull and broken pelvic bone, she is expected to recover. Graphic surveillance footage shows just how hard and abruptly she was hit, causing many to wonder how she survived and was not more gravely injured. Her mother is now calling LaDerihanna a “miracle,” according to NBC News.

It’s been less than a week since the accident occurred and already LaDerihanna is talking, laughing, and has even been able to walk with the help of a walker. She is as positive and happy as ever, and bound and determined to make the full recovery that doctors now expect her to reach. The little girl’s thoughts are focused on the future and particularly upon getting back to cheerleading, one of her biggest passions. LaDerihanna is expecting her hospital stay to be a brief one.

Laderihanna Holmes was playing outside with a friend when a black sedan rode the curb, blew a stop sign and barreled into her. https://t.co/BH6epxymKV — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) April 1, 2019

“I’m coming back. I’m coming soon,” she said.

The horrific video footage of her accident quickly got the attention of people all around the world. Well wishes for her speedy recovery came pouring in, and LaDerihanna is grateful for each one of them.

“It’s just wonderful and overwhelming that they’re helping me and praying for me and putting me in their prayers, and it’s just so nice. My goal is to get better with the help from everybody in the world.”

Charlette spoke of her daughter’s strength and resiliency that has inspired so many, including her.

“She’s a strong, resilient little girl. She’s very, very strong — she keeps me strong on my every day. I have no doubt that she’s going to make a full recovery.”

LaDerihanna has plenty of energy and has been known to practice her stunts indoors. While Charlette may have complained about this before, she’ll be so happy to see her daughter doing flips again that she won’t say another word.

Gabriel Jabri Fordham is the 28-year-old man who allegedly struck LaDerihanna with his car. He claims he was carjacked and lost control of the vehicle, causing him to careen into the little girl. The passenger who was allegedly trying to rob him escaped on foot following the accident. While Forham’s lawyer is working hard to prove his story, the man’s criminal record isn’t doing him any favors. He’s faced previous charges for burglary, theft, assault, and forgery.