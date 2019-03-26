Sarah Sanders Intensifies Attacks On ‘Trump Haters’ With Mueller Bracket

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has been going after the media and progressive leaders this week after the Mueller report was released. Her latest attack involved posting a “Mueller Bracket” on Twitter poking fun at print, network, cable, and social media personalities who publicly speculated about the results of the Russia investigation leading up to its release.

The bracket was originally posted by the New York Post to let readers choose who got the details of the investigation most wrong. Sanders re-tweeted it to her followers to call out the “hysterical” Trump opponents.

Her post was met with outrage from some media figures, including Amy Siskind, an activist and writer, who provided a chart on Twitter of her own illustrating the 37 businesses and people, many of whom are associated with Trump, who have been indicted as a result of the investigation.

Former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, lamented in a tweet that he didn’t make the list but cheered on Natasha Bertrand, who did. Author Molly Jong Fast said on Twitter that she didn’t believe that paying Sarah Sanders with taxpayer funds to do this kind of work was a good use of her money.

Mueller Madness! Which of the angry and hysterical @realDonaldTrump haters got it most embarrassingly wrong? #YouDecide pic.twitter.com/IkzUesDdub — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 26, 2019

Sanders has been on a media tour this week after the Mueller report was released and found no evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, according to Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the report.

On NBC Today, she called Democrats who suggested that Trump may have colluded with Russia treasonous.

“[They] have called the president an agent of a foreign government,” Sanders said. “That is an accusation equal to treason, which is punishable by death in this country.”

Sanders also called the report a complete exoneration of the president.

“It is a complete and total exoneration,” Sanders said. “And here’s why: because the special counsel, they said they couldn’t make a decision one way or another. The way the process works is they leave that up to the attorney general.”

The report did not make a determination when it comes to obstruction of justice over whether or not Trump committed a crime, but absent that information, Barr took it upon himself to declare that it had not taken place and that the president should not be prosecuted.

When Sanders was asked about whether it seemed as though Barr had made up his mind before the findings were released when he said there was no evidence of collusion months ago, Sanders said it was the attorney general’s right to make the determination.

“When the special counsel couldn’t make a final determination, they refer that to the attorney general to make that decision,” Sanders responded.