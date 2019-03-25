Fox News’ Mark Levin Calls Special Counsel Robert Mueller A ‘Coward’

Levin slammed Mueller for failing to determine if President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

As per Yahoo News, conservative talk radio and Fox News host Mark Levin criticized special counsel Robert Mueller for not determining if President Donald Trump obstructed justice as a part of the Special Counsel investigation of 2017 to 2019. Levin, who was critical of Trump during the early days of his 2016 campaign, is now loyal to the president.

“Not only was it a cop-out, I think [Mueller] was a coward.”

After reading the report, Attorney General William Barr sent a summary letter to leaders of the House and Senate judiciary committees, which revealed that Mueller failed to find evidence of collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. Barr added that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did not see sufficient evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of justice, as per The Hill.

Levin also slammed Mueller for failing to subpoena Trump or take him the federal court to determine if he was guilty of obstruction of justice.

“He didn’t pull the trigger on this… because he didn’t have probable cause. I do not respect this prosecutor at all…. It took him two years to tell us there was no collusion? Two years?”

Levin believes that Mueller should have released the conclusions of the investigation to the public “months ago.”

“He should have come to the microphone and told the American people months ago that there was no collusion. To drag a president of the United States through this?”

Although criticism of Mueller’s investigation is starting to pour in, The Intercept reports that the investigation succeeded in determining that Russians did try to interfere with the 2016 election via the Internet Research Agency — which spread a disinformation campaign through social media — and computer hacking operations via the Russian government. While Trump was not found to be involved in the interference, the inquiry managed to run its course naturally, despite Trump’s attempts to stop the inquiry.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who worked with Trump for most of his campaign, previously stated in January that he didn’t believe collusion was possible. As per CNN, Christie suggested that the campaign was “too disorganized and threadbare” to organize such an operation, adding that he never saw any evidence that the team was meeting with Russian officials.

As of now, the full report has yet to be released, although both Democratic and Republication lawmakers are pushing for a public release. Barr has stated that the Justice Department is responsible for determining which portions of the report will eventually meet the public eye.