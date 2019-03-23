Trump Children Targeted As Congressman Says There Isn’t ‘Children Immunity’

Ivanka, Eric & Donald Trump Jr. are being investigated as their father 'involved them' in his campaign.

The Mueller report might be complete, but the House Oversight, the House Judiciary and the Intelligence committees are just getting started, and they are focused on the adult children of Donald Trump, namely, Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr.

Congressman Eric Swalwell says that there is no statute that protects children from testifying against a parent, says Vanity Fair.

“There is no ‘children’ immunity.”

Swalwell is on the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, which are blanketing Donald Trump’s life (including his children), livelihood and extracurriculars with scrutiny. Swalwell says that Trump has included his three oldest children in his financial holdings, his campaign and, in the case of Ivanka Trump, in the business of the country. The president has stated in the past that his family is out of bounds, but the Democratically controlled committees are crossing that line, saying that when you live by nepotism, you potentially die by nepotism.

“We are not going out of our way to hear from the president’s children, but the president has gone out of his way to involve his children in the campaign, in the transition and in the governing of our country. You can’t violate norms with the nepotism that he operates under and then put up a shield when those children land themselves as potential witnesses.”

Document requests were sent earlier this month by the House Judiciary Committee to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. related to the operations of the Trump Organization and Jared Kushner in relation to the campaign. At this time, no additional documents have been requested from Ivanka Trump, but that could change, according to Congressman Ro Khanna.

But Ivanka Trump, along with her husband, Jared Kushner have not escaped the watchful eye of the House Oversight Committee, helmed by Elijah Cummings in reference to security breaches. Kushner has admitted to using WhatsApp and his personal email when communicating with foreign leaders which is against the rules, and lawyer Abbe Lowell says that Trump has been using her personal email for White House business without copying the correspondence with her official government email address.

The Inquisitr reports that the irony of Kushner and Trump going outside acceptable channels for government correspondence isn’t lost on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hillary Clinton, who joked on Twitter about Kushner using WhatsApp to communicate with the Saudi royal family. The two trolled Kushner by likening the Kushner breach of protocol with the accusations leveled at Clinton during the 2016 Presidential election.