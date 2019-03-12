‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoiler Sneak Peek Teases Dante’s Return And Ava’s Fury

Viewers have been anxious to get more General Hospital spoilers for this week, and the show just shared an explosive sneak peek via Twitter. There’s a lot of intense drama on the way, and fans can expect some very powerful scenes from some key cast members.

The Twitter sneak peek finally confirms that Dominic Zamprogna’s Dante will be seen at some point this week. While there had been rumors swirling that Dante would be found in a Turkish prison or something of that nature, this preview shows that he’s not confined like that.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny will finally get to the place where Dante is, but things may be more complicated than he anticipated. ABC teases that Dante may not be the same person he was when he left Port Charles to go undercover, and the first glimpse of Dante certainly suggests that he has experienced a lot.

Will Dante be glad to see Sonny or is he a totally changed man who has shifted to a dark side now? General Hospital spoilers suggest that he will soon make his way back to Port Charles and face some difficult discussions with Lulu, but he won’t stick around for terribly long.

This week will also have a lot of drama involving Ava. Actress Maura West gave an amazing performance during Monday’s show as she worked through her denial that she had been with Ryan, not Kevin, all along. General Hospital spoilers have detailed that Ava will have a very difficult time coping with this, and there are more powerful scenes on the way.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Ava will soon get drunk and head to General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that Franco will hear her and pull her into his room, and she’ll admit to him that she’s hoping Ryan is still alive. However, that hope is not because she wants to continue her relationship with him.

Ryan's game has ended and Ava's caught in the middle. Click to watch today's sexy, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/meNH9jF6F3 #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 9, 2019

General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps suggest that both of these big developments from the weekly sneak peek will probably come a little later this week. Viewers can look forward to more with Carly as Jason gets her back to Port Charles and more with the teens as Oscar’s condition prompts fresh rounds of concern.

Will Ava get a chance to confront Ryan or will he remain missing and potentially on the run? What’s the storyline going to be for Dante’s brief return? General Hospital spoilers tease that it’s going to be a captivating week of action, and fans can’t wait to watch.