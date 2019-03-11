Chris Harrison Teases ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers About Chaos With Colton Underwood After The Fence Jump

The Bachelor spoilers for Monday night’s show tease that viewers won’t miss any of the excitement that comes after Colton Underwood jumped that fence. Last week’s show ended with a stunning cliffhanger as Cassie Randolph quit the show and Colton ditched production and went off on his own into the dark. Ahead of that episode airing, host Chris Harrison opened up about exactly how chaotic things were in those moments.

ET Online shared some fresh insight from Harrison about how production handled this unique situation. While lead contestants have threatened to quit before, this is the first time that Chris personally had to go running after someone.

As The Inquisitr has detailed, the crew was filming in a fairly remote area of Portugal at that point. Not only was the lead running off like this unprecedented, but it was late at night and in an isolated area and that created a scenario that had production really scrambling. There was no existing framework detailing how to handle this, and Chris admits that things got intense.

“Five minutes went by or so, and then we all came together back at this crossroads. The producers and everybody [were] there. We called back to Los Angeles… and we woke up other executive producers aand said, ‘This is what’s happening. What do we do?’ and they said, ‘At some point, you’re gonna have to call the authorities.'”

The Inquisitr has detailed that Chris previously noted that the crew truly was close to calling the police for help. Ultimately, they never had to take it quite that far.

“Luckily, as we were about [to call the cops], someone’s walkie talkie clips, and I hear, ‘We got him. We found him.'”

Harrison said that this is what viewers will see as Monday night’s show begins, with production chasing Underwood down and considering their options. Chris joked that Colton may have managed to surprise them and get away from the cameras, but he wasn’t great at getting too far away.

“He’s not a good Liam Neeson. He’s not Rambo.”

Obviously, Colton’s fence jump wasn’t a thoroughly thought-out plan and it didn’t take him long to realize that he didn’t have many options. He had grabbed his wallet from his room, which viewers saw last week, but he didn’t have a phone, passport, or money. Not only that, but Underwood has previously joked that he started to hear some dogs or wild animals and got a little worried.

Once Colton Underwood reunited with Chris Harrison and production, he had a lot to sort through. The Bachelor spoilers tease that viewers have a lot to look forward to in this two-night finale and everybody will be buzzing over what else goes down before Tuesday’s final minutes air.