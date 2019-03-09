‘Bachelor’ Finale Spoilers: Colton Underwood Faces Cassie Randolph’s Departure, Makes Final Decision

The Bachelor spoilers tease that ABC will stretch out the remainder of Colton Underwood’s journey over two nights, with two-hour episodes airing on both Monday, March 11, and Tuesday, March 12. Viewers already got one cliffhanger during the last show and people are anxious to know what will air when over these final two shows.

ABC is sharing a few specifics in their episode breakdown. Interestingly, both Monday and Tuesday will be treated as a live finale, apparently. The network mentions that Monday night, Underwood will be shown live and Colton will talk about everything that happened that night in Portugal when Cassie Randolph left.

The live portion of Monday’s show will also bring on some of Colton’s closest franchise friends — Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick, Garrett Yrigoyen, and Becca Kufrin. The crew will share their thoughts on how they think everything ends for Underwood and it’ll be interesting to see if they can cover what they surely know in terms of specific Bachelor spoilers and keep fans guessing.

Pre-taped action on Monday will include the aftermath of Cassie’s departure and Colton’s fence jump. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Underwood will be found by production and he’ll have a lengthy, in-depth talk with host Chris Harrison. It seems that Underwood will decide what he needs to do next, but viewers may not see how he handles this until Tuesday’s episode.

Tuesday’s episode will show what happens with Colton after he talks with Chris and decides what is going to be best for him. From the sounds of the ABC synopsis, this is when viewers will also see what he does in regards to his other two finalists, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin. Colton has also shared Bachelor spoilers detailing that he gets a chance to talk extensively with his family at some point during all of this as well.

The Inquisitr has shared Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve indicating that Hannah doesn’t end up even getting a date with Colton. Although it’s not known yet what order it’s shown in, it’s said that Underwood will end up eliminating both Tayshia and Hannah, acknowledging that he had decided Cassie would be the one for him even though she left.

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve also tease that viewers will see more of Cassie as well, but ABC isn’t incorporating that juicy detail at this point. However, Tuesday’s finale will bring some other familiar faces back for the live portion of the show. Demi Burnett, Onyeka Ehie, Sydney Lotuaco, Tartick, and Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson will be on-hand to share their thoughts.

The network also confirms that they’ll be announcing the next Bachelorette lead during Tuesday’s finale. The Inquisitr has shared the spoilers that have already emerged on that front, but ABC will make it official on Tuesday. While the network isn’t touting a specific “After the Final Rose” special, it looks like viewers will get all sorts of updates during the last part of the March 12 show.

Will Colton Underwood end up having found love like he’d hoped? How will fans react to this wild finale? Additional The Bachelor spoilers should emerge heading into these last two episodes and viewers are anxious to see how it all ends.