There Is ‘Plenty Of Evidence’ Suggesting Russia Collusion, Says Top Democrat

In an interview broadcast Sunday, Democratic Senator Mark Warner said that there is “plenty of evidence” suggesting collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, The Hill reports.

The Virginia Senator, who is the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that evidence shows that there had been extensive communication between the Trump campaign and official Moscow during the 2016 presidential election.

“There’s no one that could factually say there’s not plenty of evidence of collaboration or communications between Trump Organization and Russians.”

But, according to Warner, it remains to be seen where the “evidence” will lead in the end in terms of collusion.

“Where that evidence leads, in terms of a conclusion, and we still have some of those key people to come back, I’m going to reserve judgment, until I’m finished,” he said.

Investigating Russian election interference and possible coordination between official Moscow and the Trump campaign is Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller’s final report, according to Time, “might disappoint almost everybody,” since his findings have been “amplified” by pundits and politicians.

But according to top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee Mark Warner, Russia “massively” interfered in the 2016 presidential election in order to help Donald Trump defeat then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Furthermore, according to Warner, the Trump campaign extensively communicated with Russia.

“I have never in my lifetime seen a presidential campaign, from a person of either party, have this much outreach to a foreign country” Warner said, adding that Russia “intervened with an attempt to help one candidate, Donald Trump, and to hurt another candidate, Hillary Clinton.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mueller — whose two-year investigation has netted 37 indictments or guilty pleas and 99 criminal charges — is yet to charge anyone with collusion or conspiracy. The vast majority of guilty pleas and criminal charges in Mueller’s investigation pertain to financial crimes and false statements.

Schiff says there's already "direct evidence" of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia https://t.co/RqGG5WKQSY pic.twitter.com/1fGM7yfuV2 — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2019

President Donald Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing, alleging bias and describing Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt.”

But the fact that Mueller has failed to prove collusion so far does not mean that Donald Trump’s legal troubles are coming to an end. As Politico reported earlier today, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced that House Democrats will be launching a series of investigations into President Trump’s finances.

Document requests will be issued to more than 60 individuals close to Donald Trump, according to Nadler, in an effort to investigate possible obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuse of power by the president. According to Politico, some members of Trump’s family will be targeted by these investigations.