NBA Rumors: Tyronn Lue Could Replace Luke Walton As Lakers Coach Next Year, Chris Haynes Speculates

The Los Angeles Lakers have a seemingly tall order ahead of them. Aside from the fact that they are 10th place in the Western Conference with a 30-31 record, the Lakers have also dealt with rumors of poor locker room morale and a lack of chemistry due to previous trade rumors involving New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis. This has led to speculation that the Lakers might have to fire head coach Luke Walton during the offseason, and as Yahoo Sports‘ Chris Haynes sees it, former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue could be one of the top candidates to get the job if Walton gets sacked.

As quoted by ClutchPoints, Haynes made the suggestion on Thursday when he appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and discussed the current state of affairs within the Lakers. According to Haynes, it’s seen as a “problem” whenever a coach changes their starting lineup this late into the NBA regular season, much like Walton has. He added that this could point to some “real concerns” with the Lakers at this point in their season.

After Cowherd cited a trusted source who claims there’s only a 10 percent chance Walton will still be coaching the Lakers next season, he asked Haynes if there’s anyone he has in mind to take over.

“Well, obviously Tyronn Lue. The day Lue got fired, LeBron James put a tweet out supporting him. ‘You know how to contact me if you need me.'”

Haynes’ mention of Lue as a candidate to replace Walton is arguably unsurprising, considering how Lue coached the James-led Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA championship in 2016. But with James leaving to join the Lakers last summer and the Cavaliers struggling out of the gate to start out the 2018-19 season, Lue was fired in late October after just six games.

Per USA Today’s For The Win, James was just one of many players who took to social media to thank Lue for the time he spent coaching the Cavs and leading the team to three straight NBA Finals appearances.

Meanwhile, it’s still far from a foregone conclusion that the Los Angeles Lakers will move on from Luke Walton after the season, but the recent changes the 38-year-old head coach has implemented appear to have benefited the team so far.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Walton moved LeBron James to center while starting forwards Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma and guards Reggie Bullock and Rajon Rondo in their 125-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and may be considering using the same lineup against the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.