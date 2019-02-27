Hannah Brown Would ‘Love To Have’ Chance To Be Next ‘Bachelorette’ Star

Hannah Brown didn’t find lasting love with Colton Underwood during his Bachelor season, but she isn’t closing herself off to the possibility of finding her future husband via reality television. ABC will be choosing their next Bachelorette lead quite soon and fans are rallying to see Brown handing out roses.

ET Online had a chance to chat with Hannah during the recent Bachelor: The Women Tell All taping. It looks like Brown was her typically bubbly self and she explained that she can look back and see that she and Underwood simply weren’t on the same page in their relationship at the time he eliminated her.

Brown added that some of what viewers saw in the episode with her elimination was impacted by some crafty editing. Hannah joked that she’s weird, but not weird enough to enthusiastically tell Colton’s mom that she was completely in love with the Bachelor star at that point.

Rather, Hannah thinks she was falling in love and could have ended up in love with Colton, but as viewers know, her journey ended at that point. Brown says that she’s now had time to work through what she experienced on the show and she knows that Underwood simply wasn’t the right guy for her.

The Bachelor star says that she’s evolved a lot thanks to doing that show and she believes that she showed everybody her true self, both the good and the bad. Given her experience, would she open herself up to being The Bachelorette if the opportunity presented itself?

“I think I really believe in this process and I do think you can fall in love here and be in love and find your person. So, if it could be me, that would be great. I’m really sincere about it.”

Brown thinks that a Bachelorette season featuring her would be an entertaining one and it seems that fans think so too. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Hannah has quickly become a fan-favorite contender for the gig. It would be unusual for someone who finished outside of the top four ladies to be given the opportunity, but a lot of viewers are campaigning to see it happen.

Of course, Hannah isn’t the only contender at this point. The Inquisitr noted that Caelynn Miller-Keyes has also addressed the idea of being The Bachelorette, but it doesn’t sound as if she’s confident that she’s ready yet. There are also three more ladies still vying for Colton’s final rose and it may well be that one of them ultimately is chosen by ABC.

ABC says it has not made a final decision about the upcoming Bachelorette lead yet, but filming does start in just a few weeks. Will Hannah Brown get the opportunity or will someone who finishes higher in Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season be chosen? Many fans think that Hannah would give people a fun season and they’re anxious to see if producers will give them what they want in this instance.