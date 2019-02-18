‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Carly Gathers Info, Willow’s Distracted, And Lulu’s Worried

General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 18 hint that these next few episodes are not to be missed. Major developments with the Ryan storyline are ahead and there’s action with Carly’s pregnancy, Sasha’s deception, and Franco’s deal as well.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Laura will follow “Kevin” all the way to Ferncliff and General Hospital spoilers reveal that she’ll face a major shock. The upcoming Laura/Ryan/Kevin developments will play out throughout the full week from the sounds of things, and perhaps even a bit longer than that.

While Laura is facing a dangerous situation, Franco is facing difficult decisions regarding the offer Jordan presented to him. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps note that he’ll be hesitant, and as the week continues, he’ll be anxious to share his side of things.

Elizabeth will be confused and worried about Franco over the direction he’s taking with his case, as Jordan’s prevented him from telling Liz the truth about what they’re doing. Liz will get some support from Terry, and she’ll have her hands full when Cameron cranks up some drama again.

Carly was stunned by Sonny’s reaction to her pregnancy news and the two have a lot to talk about. General Hospital spoilers share that during Tuesday’s episode this week, she’ll get some proof she needs in some way. While this may be related to her pregnancy and Sonny’s concerns, it could be that this proof is connected to something else as well.

Brad's uncomfortable run-in with Willow is only the beginning. Click to watch today's thrilling, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/JxwdBFCwr5 #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 14, 2019

Willow has shared a lot with Chase as their romance has sweetly developed, but she still has some secrets. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Chase will wonder why she seems so focused on or preoccupied with Brad and fans will be interested to see if he figures out how the two are connected.

Soap Central indicates that Margaux will be popping up this coming week as well. She’ll let her guard down with someone and do some oversharing, but it’s not clear who she’s interacting with yet. General Hospital spoilers have hinted that she has another connection that will be revealed soon and some have wondered if she has a past with Shiloh that will come to light and shake things up.

Sasha's back in Port Charles and Nina couldn't be happier! But how much longer is she willing enable Valentin's deception? @SofiaMattsson1 #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @TheRealStafford #GH55 pic.twitter.com/QbiHWQaNMz — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 6, 2019

The week of February 18 brings plenty of action with Nina, Valentin, and Sasha too, and it sounds as if Ava will be swept off her feet by “Kevin” as Ryan tries to orchestrate an exit plan for the two of them. Sam will be curious about somebody or something and toward the end of the week Lulu will be worried and get a phone call that could have significant implications.

Viewers can expect to learn more about Dante’s whereabouts soon and General Hospital spoilers note that viewers will also see tidbits related to Anna and her illness as well as Sonny feeling distrustful of Robert. Fans have a lot to look forward to with these upcoming episodes and people won’t want to miss a minute of the action.