Kids 14 And Under Fly Free With New Offer From Frontier Airlines

Airline prices can fluctuate dramatically, and it’s really hard to know if they’re down on Tuesday or up on Fridays.

When it comes to finding the lowest prices on a flight, it’s really just a matter of paying attention to promotions from different carriers — and Frontier Airlines currently has a great one. Not only are their prices usually quite low, but now, kids can fly for free.

Traveling with children can be quite pricey when it comes to getting on a plane and flying across the country — or even just traversing the state. Upon hitting the age of two, children can no longer sit on your lap and save you the cost of an extra ticket. After that, it’s time to buy another seat.

Well, Frontier Airlines is looking to help families right now — and to make things a bit more cost-effective for those taking to the skies.

According to My Twin Tiers, Frontier Airlines is offering free flights to kids who are 14 years of age or younger. Yes, this is not just for smaller children who some may think should fly free due to not needing a full seat, but for all kids 14 and under.

This promotion is only for a limited time, however, although it does take travelers into August — and most of those summer vacation months.

Ready to ditch these cold temperatures and start thinking about your spring break? Your kids can fly free on Frontier Airlines https://t.co/4ZmdGzWL56 pic.twitter.com/ekQX6f6rNH — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) February 2, 2019

In order to take part in the promotion, passengers will need to sign up for Frontier Airlines’ “Discount Den” program. It is a cost of $59.99 for one year of membership, but it also comes with a number of other great perks.

On the official website of Frontier Airlines, the entire “Kids Fly Free” deal is detailed in full with any restrictions, dates, and more. Here are all of the valid dates when kids can fly free on Frontier.

February — 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27.

March — 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27.

April — 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30.

May — 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 29.

June — 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26.

July — 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30.

August — 5, 6.

Only one child can fly free per every adult ticket purchased on the booking with the Discount Den fare. It does not apply to baggage fees and the like, but you’re still saving a great deal of money by simply getting their ticket for free.

Summer vacations and heading out of town for Spring Break can become really costly if you’re needing to fly. Luckily, there are always deals out there to be found if you have a keen enough eye to catch them. From now until early August, though, you can have your kids fly for free with an amazing new deal from Frontier Airlines — one which truly can’t be beaten.