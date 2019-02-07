Donald Trump Jr Calls Out Congresswomen For Not Wearing American Flag Pin, He Didn’t Wear One Either

'Not one patriot in sight.'

Donald Trump Jr. called out Democrat members of Congress for not wearing American flag pins but was photographed – along with members of his family – not wearing one himself, Newsweek is reporting. The incriminating photo was posted by Trump Jr.’s brother, Eric.

During Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, several female Democrat members of Congress sat together, collectively wearing white. It was meant as something of a statement about the rise of women in governance; white was the color worn by the “suffragettes” who championed the right of women to vote at the turn of the century.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump’s oldest son posted a photo on Twitter of some of the women posing in a room at some point before or after the State of the Union address. He pointed out that none of the women were wearing an American flag pin.

However, Twitter users were quick to remind Trump Jr. of a photo of “Team Trump” – that is, Trump Jr., his brother Eric, his sisters Ivanka and Tiffany, and the siblings’ partners. Not a one of them was wearing an American flag pin.

Several Twitter users even offered their own commentary on the picture.

“Not one patriot in sight.” “Trumps prefer Russian flags.”

Speaks for itself and no one is at all surprised. pic.twitter.com/kLoJzMmY10 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2019

Not one American flag pin in sight. pic.twitter.com/rDPhqZzCrj — Cole (@TryUsingGoogle) February 6, 2019

This is not the first time Trump Jr. has used Twitter to criticize the white-wearing women. On Wednesday, as reported by the Inquisitr, Trump took exception to NPR News’ fact-checking of how the women reacted to a statement Donald Jr.’s father made during his State of the Union address.

At one point during the speech, Trump referenced the gains women have made during his administration.

“No one has benefited more from a thriving economy than women, who have filled 58 percent of the newly created jobs last year.”

As the congresswomen stood up and applauded, Trump acted as if he believed the women were applauding for him.

“You weren’t supposed to do that. Thank you very much. Thank you very much.”

However, NPR News’ fact-checker Danielle Kurtzleben wrote that Donald Trump is in no way responsible for the rise in the number of women in Congress. Trump Jr. responded by calling NPR News “morons” for suggesting that his father was doing anything but congratulating them on their success.

Trump Jr., like his father, often uses Twitter to advocate the Trump agenda, criticize the president’s opponents, rail against “fake news,” and otherwise comment on the news of the day. Often his tweets are viewed as misplaced or tone-deaf; for example, as Huffington Post reported earlier this week, Trump Jr. criticized the Washington Post Super Bowl ad, which highlighted the need for journalism, as “leftist BS.”